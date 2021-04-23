High school football: La Crosse Logan wins back the Ark of Victory with win over Central

There was a long list of things that the Logan High School football team was going to have to do to beat Central on Friday.
Some of them were more likely than others, but two of them were going to be very difficult.
Could the Rangers find a way to move the ball consistently and limit the Riverhawls’ explosive offense? And could they make life tough — or at least uncomfortable — for Central quarterback Mason Herlitzke, who had 11 touchdown runs and nine touchdown passes in four games?
Anything seems possible when the Ark of Victory is on the line, and Logan made both of those things a reality in a 20-10 win over the Riverhawks, who had beaten all four of their opponents in the alternate season by at least 10 points.
The Rangers (2-3) were physical, they were opportunistic, and they ended their season on the biggest note possible by winning possession of the Ark for the first time since 2016.
“I don’t think it’s possible for us to end the season in a better way,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “This was a tough season, and I’m not talking about wins and losses, but more COVID(-19) stuff. It felt like two seasons in one, and it’s nice that the joy we feel right now can overtake all of that.”
Senior Trent Wieland was a major source for that joy after dominating both offensive and defensively. Wieland rushed 25 times for 156 yards and sacked Herlitzke three times with highlight-reel hits in the second half to keep Logan’s motivation climbing.
“Trent is the reason we won this game,” junior Martell Owens said. “All-around. He did it all-around for us.”
Wieland didn’t score a touchdown, but he ripped off yards in chunks when called upon and made the biggest visible plays for a defense that held Central to 102 yards in the first half and minus 14 in the second until a 56-yard drive that began with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left.
“I think they hit us with their best game,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “They were more physical than us, and it showed. It was something we didn’t expect to happen, but that’s what it comes down to.
“They ran their power scheme and just beat us with it.”
The Rangers put the game away with a fantastic defensive stand followed by a quick touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Logan had the ball to start the fourth and came up inches short after quarterback Josh Waite completed a pass to Sam Veenstra on fourth-and-4 from Central’s 24-yard line.
That gave the Riverhawks (4-1) the ball at their own 20 while trailing 14-10 with 9:49 left.
Herlitzke started right, then rolled back to his left on the first snap as Wieland came sprinting off the edge. Wieland chased Herlitzke across the field and timed a leap just as Herlitzke set to pass and sacked him for a loss of 8 yards.
Wieland came off the other side on second down and hit Herlitzke at the 3 for a loss of 9 more yards, squashing the hope of a new possession into a quick punting situation.
Logan took the ball at the Central 38 and immediately moved to the 9 when Dareales Phillips went straight up the middle, juggled the ball in the air, caught it and ran through tacklers for a 29-yard gain.
On second-and-goal from the 6, Waite found Jack McHugh-Sake in the back corner of the end zone for a 20-10 lead — the extra point was missed — with 6:13 to go.
Central fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Logan's Mason Sather recovered. The Rangers moved the ball to 1, but the Riverhawks stopped Phillips on a fourth-down attempt to get the ball back with 2:18 on the clock. Still, it was more time the ball was out of the Riverhawks' hands.
"Against Superior, we controlled the ball for 31 minutes, and we knew that had to be the plan against Central," Knoble said. "We didn't want Herlitzke, who is a fantastic player, with the ball in his hands. We had to grind the clock, and we did thanks to our O-line, which has gotten better and better with each game."
A 40-yard gain on a pass down the left sideline after the fourth-down stop gave Central a first down at the Logan 34, but a hold and false start moved the back. Aiden Harcey then intercepted a Herlitzke pass down the middle with 1:06 left to end it.
Herlitzke, who entered the game with averages of 163.5 passing yards and 140 rushing yards, was held to 34 rushing yards on 19 carries and completed 8 of 14 passes for 147 and the interception.
Wieland's late sacks hampered Central's chance to come back in a game it led 7-0 in the first quarter and 10-7 after a 37-yard field goal by Andrew Johnson in the third.
"It feels good to make plays like that, but it was just us working hard," Wieland said. "It was a team effort."
Owens, who scored Logan's first touchdown on a 3-yard run in the second quarter, also had an impressive sack of Herlitzke for a 7-yard loss that forced a punt in the third.
The Rangers took the lead for good by answering the Johnson field goal with a 87-yard touchdown drive. Wieland gained at least 8 yards on each of his four carries, which totaled 47 yards, and Waite completed a key 24-yard pass to Jack McHugh-Sake on third-and-7 from the Logan 29 to keep the drive alive.
Phillips eventually scored on third-and-goal from the 1, and Danil Roberts' extra point made it 14-10 with 4:44 on the clock. The series with two Wieland sacks and one Owens sack followed and allowed Logan's confident to build.
What it all turned into was bring the Ark back to Logan after losing it four years ago.
"We've been thinking about this game a long time," Owens said. "We needed this, especially for the school."
