High school football: Landon Peterson ready to contribute all over the field for Onalaska

Being able to expand his game starts with basic things like technique. Toward the end of last year, Yashinsky could tell Peterson’s route running was improving as he learned how to position himself in relation to defensive backs. That should help Peterson be effective in the short and intermediate game, as would eliminating drops.

“My hands were really bad. Straight up. I dropped a lot of balls that I shouldn’t have,” Peterson said. “I need to be able to make those big plays.”

But those big plays might not all be through the air this year, as the Hilltoppers plan to get creative on offense to get the ball in Peterson’s hands. More carries are likely in store — he had 10 for 86 yards last season — and Peterson hinted at being used as a wildcat quarterback.

“Without giving away too much, I think I’m going to bounce around. I’m going to be a versatile guy,” Peterson said. “I talked to Yash, I’m like, ‘Yeah, I want to be that versatile guy.’ … I want to know as much as the quarterback knows on the field. I want to be aware of everything. I want to be able to go anywhere and play it.”

Wherever Peterson ends up on the field, his presence — along with four returning starters on the offensive line — should aid Ayden Larson as he steps in for his older brother at quarterback.