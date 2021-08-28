High school football: Lightning interferes with big game

Every couple of years, it seems, Mother Nature gets involved with an early week of the high school football season.

Sometimes, it’s through a downpour and other times with a lightning show.

The Coulee Region was hit with both on Friday, and while some games were bumped up and completed — another, Prairie du Chien’s 12-7 win over Tomah, kicked off at normal time and went off without a hitch — others weren’t finished, pushed back to Saturday or pushed back to Monday.

One game that didn’t finish was played in West Salem, and it’s a shame that a winner won’t be determined. It’s understandable, but still a shame.

West Salem and Ellsworth were locked in a pretty good battle when lightning came and stopped the action for good just before 9 p.m.

Both groups of Panthers came to play, though West Salem’s group was a bit flat after a delay caused by the first lightning of the night. Ellsworth took advantage of that, but West Salem regained its bearings to tighten up the game before it was called with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter.