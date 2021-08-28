High school football: Lightning interferes with big game

Every couple of years, it seems, Mother Nature gets involved with an early week of the high school football season.
Sometimes, it’s through a downpour and other times with a lightning show.
The Coulee Region was hit with both on Friday, and while some games were bumped up and completed — another, Prairie du Chien’s 12-7 win over Tomah, kicked off at normal time and went off without a hitch — others weren’t finished, pushed back to Saturday or pushed back to Monday.
One game that didn’t finish was played in West Salem, and it’s a shame that a winner won’t be determined. It’s understandable, but still a shame.
West Salem and Ellsworth were locked in a pretty good battle when lightning came and stopped the action for good just before 9 p.m.
Both groups of Panthers came to play, though West Salem’s group was a bit flat after a delay caused by the first lightning of the night. Ellsworth took advantage of that, but West Salem regained its bearings to tighten up the game before it was called with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter.
There was some very good defense and a smattering of explosive plays that led to touchdowns. It was evident that both teams were going to walk away from the game better than when they arrived due to the level of competition.
West Salem junior Chris Calico returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown that put his team in front 7-6 in the second quarter.
Then it was Ashten Quade’s chance to take over when a 52-yard run set up a short touchdown that put Ellsworth back ahead 12-7 on the next possession.
Max Grand, who scored that touchdown, then intercepted a Brett McConkey pass and followed it up by winning a jump ball between two defenders on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jack Janke with 5 seconds left in the half.
The sequence could have rocked West Salem, but it opened the second half with an 83-yard touchdown drive that Luke Noel finished off with a 1-yard run. Noah LaFleur’s extra point got West Salem within 20-14 before lightning finally brought things to a close.
It was anticipated to be a good game and lived up to the claim. It just won’t have a winner.
HILLTOPPERS BOUNCE BACK: Onalaska need a good performance to shake off a tough ending in a loss to Baraboo in Week 1 and got it by scoring five touchdowns and putting up 313 yards of offense in a 34-14 win at McFarland.
Junior Nick Odom’s 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half was an immediate answer to McFarland’s first score and sent the Hilltoppers toward an important victory with a game against Holmen (0-2) coming up next week.
NORSEMEN GET ELUSIVE VICTORY: Westby didn’t win a game during a shortened fall season in 2020 and wasn’t about to overwhelm itself with expectations this season.
Knowing the program had to walk before it could run, coach Andy Hulst strictly focused on getting that first victory to build on, and the Norsemen got it by beating Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 12-0 in a game that was ended at halftime.
Westby (1-1) ended what was officially a six-game losing streak by winning for the first time since Oct. 18, 2019 and did so by racking up 200 total yards in two quarters before lightning and rain ended its night.
Dillon Ellefson passed for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Rhett Stenslien scored on a 17-yard run in the second quarter. The Norsemen will try to win their second straight game when hosting Viroqua on Friday.
