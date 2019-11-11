The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association released its list of All-Region teams on Monday, and a handful of Coulee Region players were not only recognized for their ability on one side of the ball but both.
Bangor seniors Grant Manke and Carter Horstman, Onalaska senior Conner Haggerty and and G-E-T senior Bryce Burns were all two-way selections after conference championship seasons.
The Cardinals won the Scenic Bluffs Conference and take a 12-0 record into Friday's WIAA Division 7 semifinal against Edgar (11-1). Horstman plays running back and linebacker for Bangor, which has Manke on its offensive and defensive lines.
The Hilltoppers (8-2) won the MVC and used Haggerty as a defensive end and tight end on their way to that title.
Burns made an impact at both both running back and inside linebacker as the Red Hawks (10-2) won the South Central Conference and advanced to the Division 5 quarterfinals.
Prairie du Chien (11-1) knocked G-E-T out of the playoffs last week and plays Lake Country Lutheran at McFarland in the semifinals on Friday. The Blackhawks are represented by senior inside linebacker Tyler Hannah, senior outside linebacker Ben Riter and senior defensive back Mason Kramer.
Onalaska's Haggerty is also joined by teammates Nathan Lubinsky (senior running back), Jess Ondell (senior defensive back) and Landon Peterson (junior wide receiver).
Senior offensive lineman Wyatt Lee and senior defensive back Davis Wenthe join G-E-T's Burns, and senior offensive lineman Michael Reed joins Bangor's Manke and Horstman.
Holmen (7-4), which advanced to the second round of the Division 2 playoffs, has All-Region performers in senior running back Brett Holden, senior defensive lineman Drake Schams and senior inside linebacker Dylan Westcott.
Seniors Johnny Davis (Central quarterback), Trevor Rebhahn (De Soto running back), Logan Smith (Blair-Taylor inside linebacker) and Cole Wisniewski (Sparta defensive back) are also on the team.