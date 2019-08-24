High school football: Mason Kramer's touchdown gives Prairie du Chien a win over La Crosse Aquinas

A brand new journey for the Prairie du Chien High School football team was handled by players who — for one drive, anyway — looked like they’d been there before.
The Blackhawks gave up a late touchdown in what was a scoreless game before piecing together a 66-yard touchdown drive that reached the end zone with 36 seconds left to beat Aquinas 7-6 Saturday afternoon at UW-La Crosse.
Quarterback Dylan Coleman found wide receiver Mason Kramer outside the 10-yard line, and Kramer fought through a defender to the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown catch to tie the game. Derek Grondin’s extra point made a winner of coach Cory Koenig in his first game.
“That was an exciting end for everyone, I’d imagine,” said Koenig, who was elevated from assistant to head coach two days before the first practice. “I suppose the fans were wondering what they paid for before the last few minutes, but our kids showed a no-quit attitude and didn’t panic.”
There was reason to panic after the Blugolds (0-1) used a big punt return from Quinn Miskowski to take possession at the Prairie du Chien 20 with 5:17 left and scored the first points six plays later.
Aquinas faced a fourth down with 3:33 left, but the Blackhawks jumped offside. A 3-yard run by Miskowski set up a 3-yard touchdown run for Matthew Reuteman with 2:51 left, but the score stood at 6-0 after a penalty moved the extra-point kick back, and Gavin Wetzel was high on his conversion pass.
“I was happy with our specials, and that’s why we got the touchdown,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “Our kicking and return games were really good, and we got that short field and were able to hitch it up.
“It’s easier to go 20 yards than 80 yards.”
The Blackhawks leaned on Coleman to answer, and he completed passes to three receivers while moving the team down the field. A 10-yard completion to Ben Riter with 1:01 left set up the touchdown play.
“We struggled and turned the ball over a couple of times, but we bounced back a little after halftime,” said Coleman, whose team had 107 total yards before the winning drive. “We weren’t too down (after Aquinas scored), but we had to do something.
“(Kramer) was the first one I saw open (on the touchdown), and he made a great play to get to the end zone.”
It was one of the few times Prairie du Chien escaped trouble when having the ball in Aquinas territory.
Joe Savoldelli intercepted a Coleman pass at the 7-yard line in the first quarter, and Evan Kujak pounced on a fumble at his team’s 18 in the second.
“It was one of things where anytime we made some good plays,” Lee said, “but when we made them, we always seemed to follow up with a bad play or do something that hurt us.”
The Blugolds did put pressure on Prairie du Chien’s defense after the touchdown when Wetzel completed a 38-yard pass to Will Cambio at the 35 with 20 seconds left, but Coleman intercepted a pass near the goal line with 2 seconds left to end the drive.
