High school football: Masterful drive helps Bangor topple Cashton in battle of unbeaten teams

That proved to be the decisive blow, as Bangor earned a 34-28 victory and handed Cashton its first loss of the season.

The Cardinals, who haven’t lost to the Eagles since 2013, improved to 6-0 and pushed its Scenic Bluffs Conference winning streak to 42 games. Cashton, meanwhile, fell to 5-1.

“Eighteen seconds left, I told all the guys, I said, ‘Guys, if your heart isn’t beating through your chest right now, I don’t know if you guys even have a pulse or have a heart anymore,’” Reader said. “Because this is what we live for and this is what we came out for.”

Bangor’s final drive was nearly flawless. The Cardinals faced only two third downs, which Reader converted with a 13-yard run and junior Mathieu Oesterle with a 3-yard run, and they spread the ball around; four players had carries as they kept the Eagles on their toes.

Bangor coach Rick Muellenberg said he thought they would at least get a field goal attempt out of the drive when it started — senior Nathan Crenshaw has a good leg, even though he missed an attempt in the second quarter — but longer runs quickly put touchdown on his mind.