High school football: McConkey's plays, West Salem's defense take down La Crosse Central

WEST SALEM — As the football sailed over the defenders as they tried to sack his quarterback, CJ McConkey was simply hoping he wouldn’t cramp up after he caught the pass heading his way.

There was a big play to be made, and the West Salem High School senior was determined to make it as time was running out in the fourth quarter Friday night against Central.

But even in that moment, it was tough to shake the reality of the muscles contracting in his legs at different points in the game.

“When they called it (a screen pass), I was happy because I knew I was getting the ball,” McConkey said. “But then, all I could think was ‘I hope I don’t cramp.’”

He didn’t, and his brother Brett’s screen pass beat the rush and was on the money. CJ then turned a third-and-7 snap from the Central 45-yard line into a first down at the 8 by running through and away from tacklers. He followed that play with an 8-yard touchdown run that sealed a significant 10-0 MVC victory over the RiverHawks.

Then, after a dive to the goal line, McConkey’s legs cramped up and forced a long delay until Noah LaFleur could kick the ensuing extra point with 1 minute, 54 seconds left.