High school football: McConkey's plays, West Salem's defense take down La Crosse Central

WEST SALEM — As the football sailed over the defenders as they tried to sack his quarterback, CJ McConkey was simply hoping he wouldn’t cramp up after he caught the pass heading his way.
There was a big play to be made, and the West Salem High School senior was determined to make it as time was running out in the fourth quarter Friday night against Central.
But even in that moment, it was tough to shake the reality of the muscles contracting in his legs at different points in the game.
“When they called it (a screen pass), I was happy because I knew I was getting the ball,” McConkey said. “But then, all I could think was ‘I hope I don’t cramp.’”
He didn’t, and his brother Brett’s screen pass beat the rush and was on the money. CJ then turned a third-and-7 snap from the Central 45-yard line into a first down at the 8 by running through and away from tacklers. He followed that play with an 8-yard touchdown run that sealed a significant 10-0 MVC victory over the RiverHawks.
Then, after a dive to the goal line, McConkey’s legs cramped up and forced a long delay until Noah LaFleur could kick the ensuing extra point with 1 minute, 54 seconds left.
Those offensive plays rivaled what the Panthers were able to do defensively in shutting out a team that had scored 94 points in its first two games.
“You have to tip your hat to the scheme our coaching staff developed this week and to our kids for executing it,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “Central still made some plays, but our kids played really well defensively, and we’re definitely pleased with that.
“Our coverage locked down some receivers, and our pressure got after the quarterback (Mason Herlitzke). He is a quality quarterback on the move, and they have some good receivers to get the football to.”
West Salem’s touchdown drive followed a fourth-down stop of the RiverHawks, who answered a 28-yard fourth-quarter field goal by LaFleur by taking the ball from their own 35 to the West Salem 28. A delay pushed the ball back to the 33 and forced Herlitzke to try and convert a fourth-and10 with 3:59 left.
He scrambled to his right and found an open receiver in the end zone behind two West Salem defenders, but junior Andy Johnson was able to close fast enough and break up the play.
What the Panthers did next was find a way to finish a drive in the end zone for the first time. West Salem did a good job of maintaining drives throughout the game, but finishing them was another issue.
The screen play from McConkey to McConkey followed a Brett McConkey run that picked up 3 yards, and Central declining a holding call and calling timeout to force third-and-7 with 2:54 left.
"During the timeout, we went back and forth with a couple of personnel group changes before we settled on it," Jehn said of the screen. "It's a look we put in this week specifically, and we thought we would get that (defensive) look with that sort of formation and motion, and then we get McConkey to McConkey, and (CJ) finishes the run."
The RiverHawks didn't get their first first down until the final possession of the first half, but the drive ended in a turnover. Herlitzke was intercepted four times, and Central had only four plays gain more than 10 yards.
The RiverHawks were held to 9 yards in the first quarter, 47 in the first half and 176 in the game. Herlitzke was 5 for 22 for 55 yards and carried 18 times for 91.
"They were very physical, and they are a very well-coached team," Central coach Mitch Olson said of West Salem. "They understand the RPO (Run, Pass, Option) game very well because they do it well on offense, too.
"Anytime you play against a physical and disciplined team like that, it's going to be tough, and it was tonight."
