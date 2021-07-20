High school football: Mitch Olson named head coach at La Crosse Central

Mitch Olson has been named the new head coach of the Central High School football team, activities director Mark Ambrose announced at a press conference Tuesday morning.

Olson, who has been part of the RiverHawks' staff for the past six seasons and served as defensive coordinator this past season, is taking over for Tony Servais, who resigned at the beginning of the month to become the dean of students at Central after leading the team for 10 seasons.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olson graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2009 and played football, baseball and basketball for the Cardinals. Olson played quarterback and safety in football, in which he earned AP and WFCA All-State honors to go along with being named the 2008 Chippewa County Player of the Year.

Olson continued his football career at Winona State University for two years before he transferred to UW-Eau Claire, where he played for three years. He was a safety for both the Warriors and the Blugolds, though he moved to running back in his final season at UW-Eau Claire.

This story will be updated.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.