High school football: Muellenberg, Kravik pick same time to leave Bangor football

Assistant coach Kevin Kravik also resigned. He coached the Cardinals for four seasons before Muellenberg and guided them to their first conference title and playoiff berth in 1996 before settling in as an assistant. He also filled in as head coach in 2018 and coached the Cardinals to an 11-2 record and berth in the Division 7 state semifinals.

That means all 18 of Bangor's playoff football appearances have been made with Kravik or Muellenberg as its coach.

Muellenberg made his decision due to the workload he faces as the principal for Bangor's middle and high schools. Adding to that with what is required to be football coach has just gotten to be too much, he said.

"I really felt like I was burning the candle at both ends," said Muellenberg, who began his new job prior to the 2019-2020 school year. "There would be times when I was up watching film until 1 or 2 in the morning, and it was hard to balance all of that."

Summers, he said, were another issue. Muellenberg's contract has him working all summer, and that would sometimes lead to missing football activities. That put more of a workload on his assistant coaches, which he didn't like.