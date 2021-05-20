High school football: Muellenberg, Kravik pick same time to leave Bangor football

It all ended with coach Rick Muellenberg standing on the Bangor High School football field and enjoying a significant moment even more than he anticipated.
Muellenberg knew the Cardinals' home game against Royall on May 7 was the end no matter how it played out. There was no playoff game on the horizon due to the shortened alternate season. His 20th season as the leader of the program was going to end because a letter of resignation was going to be submitted to the Bangor School Board.
He'd been plenty proud of his teams before but this appeared different. The team's improvement from its first game to its last genuinely impressed Muellenberg, who stepped down prior to the 2018 season and came back to coach in 2019 and 2021 after Bangor opted not to play in the fall of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I was really nervous about that game," Muellenberg said. "I told my wife (Kimmi), you know, we've had a lot of success and what if we go out with a loss?"
"I really wanted to see the kids win the (Scenic Bluffs Conference) championship the last time I (coach), and to see them make a statement like that (a 38-0 victory) ... oh, my goodness."
Muellenberg's resignation was accepted by the Board on Wednesday night, and his tenure came to an end with a 162-55 record, 10 conference titles, 16 WIAA playoff appearances and two Division 7 state championships to his credit.
Assistant coach Kevin Kravik also resigned. He coached the Cardinals for four seasons before Muellenberg and guided them to their first conference title and playoiff berth in 1996 before settling in as an assistant. He also filled in as head coach in 2018 and coached the Cardinals to an 11-2 record and berth in the Division 7 state semifinals.
That means all 18 of Bangor's playoff football appearances have been made with Kravik or Muellenberg as its coach.
Muellenberg made his decision due to the workload he faces as the principal for Bangor's middle and high schools. Adding to that with what is required to be football coach has just gotten to be too much, he said.
"I really felt like I was burning the candle at both ends," said Muellenberg, who began his new job prior to the 2019-2020 school year. "There would be times when I was up watching film until 1 or 2 in the morning, and it was hard to balance all of that."
Summers, he said, were another issue. Muellenberg's contract has him working all summer, and that would sometimes lead to missing football activities. That put more of a workload on his assistant coaches, which he didn't like.
"I'm not someone who believes the assistant coaches should be working harder that the head coach, and I don't think it's fair of me to put more on them," said Muellenberg, whose teams won their last 43 conference games with him on the sideline. "They don't mind, but it bothers me."
Kravik also resigned last month as the school's activities director, but that contract runs through June 30. The football job has already been posted, and the hope is to have it filled before Kravik leaves his post.
Muellenberg said assistants Todd Grant and Josh Chaplin currently expect to stay with the team.