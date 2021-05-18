High school football: Muellenberg, Kravik stepping down from Bangor football jobs

Bangor High School football coach Rick Muellenberg is stepping away from the job for a second time.

Muellenberg, who coached the Cardinals for 20 seasons — leaving prior to the 2018 season before returning for 2019 — and won two WIAA Division 7 state championships, has submitted his resignation to the Bangor School Board for Wednesday night's meeting.

Longtime assistant coach Kevin Kravik, who stepped in as head coach and went 11-2 as the Cardinals qualified for the Division 7 state semifinals, is also leaving the team. Kravik also coached the team prior to when Muellenberg took over in 2000.

Muellenberg's teams posted a 162-55 record (.747 winning percentage) during 20 seasons and qualified for the WIAA playoffs 16 times. The Cardinals won 10 Scenic Bluffs Conference championships during that time and enter next season with a 43-game conference winning streak.

Bangor was 7-0 while playing an alternate schedule this spring and finished its season with a convincing 38-0 win over Royall to win the outright SBC championship.

