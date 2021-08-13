High school football: New coach Jeff Wiseman used to being in the spotlight

Wiseman has a good one in junior running back Brady Seiling, who ran for over 400 yards, including a game that saw him rush for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 46-38 overtime victory over Sparta. But how he will get the ball will look a little bit different.

After years of running the wing-T, option attack, the Red Hawks will try to pass a little bit more by running a shotgun pro-style type of offense. But the goal is still the same.

“The philosophy is still going to be run first. But we would like to mix in a little more pass,” Wiseman said. “The foundation of GET football is what Jon Steffenhagen established over the last 26 years, that’s winning and running the ball. We want to do that but just mix it up a bit.”

The results have been positive so far.

“A lot of the blocking — even though the plays have different names — the blocking schemes are similar. That actually made me feel good as a new head coach when one of my offensive lineman goes, ‘Oh, that’s the same way coach Steffenhagen blocked it,’ and I said, ‘Well, thank God at least I’m doing one thing right.’”

And at the end of the day, some things are still the same.

“We’re trying to put a little makeup on if you will. Just you know, spice it up a little bit,” Wiseman said. “We have kids that are football smart. These three towns are passionate about football, and the kids are passionate. At the end of the day though, 24 power is still 24 power. My lineup might be slightly different, but it’s still 24 power.”

