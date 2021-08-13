High school football: New coach Jeff Wiseman used to being in the spotlight

Jeff Wiseman knows the pressure that comes with replacing someone like Jon Steffenhagen, who retired in May after 160 victories in 26 seasons.
But the new coach for the G-E-T High School football team is used to being put on the spot.
At the age of 6, Wiseman was flown out to California to do a final audition for the 1987 film “Overboard,” where he soon found himself standing in front of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in a ballroom at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
His task that day was simpler said than done: Make them laugh.
He went with a Pee Wee Herman impersonation and, as they say, the rest is history.
“I just remember Kurt Russell’s face turned bright red, he almost fell out of his chair,” Wiseman recalled. “As we walked out of there, they said, ‘Well, you have the part.’”
Wiseman would go on to miss the final eight weeks of first grade to film in California for the character Joey Proffitt. Funny enough, the Pee Wee Herman impersonation made another appearance as it was used and said by Wiseman’s character in the film. Wiseman has many stories from those days, whether it was skateboarding around Universal Studios with his younger co-stars or getting a fresh pair of Nike’s that he had to intentionally scuff up for his role.
It turned out to be the beginning of a child acting career. He is best known for portraying the neighbor boy Mitch Murphy in “Home Alone”. He also made an appearance in “The Babe” in 1992.
“A lot of people don’t believe me because when you Google my name, you get a lot of pictures that aren’t me,” Wiseman said. “Even if you type in ‘Overboard’ online, that photo isn’t me. So a lot of people don’t believe me, but it’s true.”
Wiseman auditioned for the main roles in blockbuster hits such as “Rookie of the Year” and “Little Big League” but just missed out on the parts. Soon he found roles were becoming harder to find, and by the time he was in eighth grade, they told him he couldn’t act anymore because he had braces on his teeth. That’s when he decided to call it quits.
“I wanted to be a normal high school kid at that point,” he said.
It’s a path that worked out for the best. He married a Blair-Taylor High School graduate, and they moved to the area when their son was born in 2016. He was the defensive coordinator at Arcadia for four seasons under Derek Updike, before joining the Red Hawks’ staff as an assistant last year.
When Steffenhagen announced his retirement, it came as a surprise to Wiseman, but the connection Wiseman felt to the school and the area made it a special opportunity for him — though not an easy one, considering what Steffenhagen has meant to the area.
“To fill those shoes with 150-something wins and all he’s done, yeah, I’m not trying — I can’t be him, I can’t do what he did,” Wiseman said. “I just have to stay true to myself and hope that it works out.”
Steffenhagen can still be seen in the weight room everyday, as well as on the field before practice setting up the pads for the dummies.
“He has been a tremendous help,” Wiseman said.
Led by senior standout running back Luke Vance, who was the Coulee area’s top rusher with 814 yards and 11 touchdowns, the Red Hawks went 4-1 in the alternate spring season with their only blemish coming in a 14-12 defeat to Arcadia in the season finale. Vance was an Associated Press All-State honorable mention and is now at St. Francis Brooklyn where he will run track.
Vance’s favorite blocker Trevor Daffinson, who also earned AP All-State honorable mention, also graduated, meaning the first-year coach will have some holes to fill. In all, the Red Hawks return four starters from each side of the ball.
“I’ve heard people say this is a rebuilding year or whatever, but that’s not how I am looking at it,” Wiseman said. “I’m not guaranteeing wins or anything, but we are not saying this year is a throwaway. That’s not the case. Some things are different, but we’re still G-E-T. It’s the same book, we’ve just added a different chapter.”
Wiseman has a good one in junior running back Brady Seiling, who ran for over 400 yards, including a game that saw him rush for 157 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 46-38 overtime victory over Sparta. But how he will get the ball will look a little bit different.
After years of running the wing-T, option attack, the Red Hawks will try to pass a little bit more by running a shotgun pro-style type of offense. But the goal is still the same.
“The philosophy is still going to be run first. But we would like to mix in a little more pass,” Wiseman said. “The foundation of GET football is what Jon Steffenhagen established over the last 26 years, that’s winning and running the ball. We want to do that but just mix it up a bit.”
The results have been positive so far.
“A lot of the blocking — even though the plays have different names — the blocking schemes are similar. That actually made me feel good as a new head coach when one of my offensive lineman goes, ‘Oh, that’s the same way coach Steffenhagen blocked it,’ and I said, ‘Well, thank God at least I’m doing one thing right.’”
And at the end of the day, some things are still the same.
“We’re trying to put a little makeup on if you will. Just you know, spice it up a little bit,” Wiseman said. “We have kids that are football smart. These three towns are passionate about football, and the kids are passionate. At the end of the day though, 24 power is still 24 power. My lineup might be slightly different, but it’s still 24 power.”