High school football notebook: Blugolds unbeaten but banged up

Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee isn’t sure about the status moving forward for senior running back Will Cambio.
Cambio, who injured his left knee on the opening kickoff of the second half during Friday night’s 46-26 win at Westby, has 334 rushing yards and seven touchdowns during the Blugolds’ 3-0 start.
Lee said Cambio’s availability for Friday’s game at West Salem (1-1) may not be known until later this week.
“It was a kneecap thing, where it popped out and back in, I think,” Lee said of the injury. “We don’t know when we will have him back. I’d say it’s unlikely he plays this weekend, but I just don’t know.
“It happened almost right in front of me. He came off the field yelping pretty good, and I thought, ‘Uh, oh.’”
Cambio has been a machine for the Blugolds, who are also playing with an offensive line that doesn’t include junior Preston Horihan and Gavin Weinberger — both of whom are slowed by knee injuries.
“We’re banged up, and that’s a tough spot for us to be banged up,” Lee said of the offensive line. “It might be all hands on deck. Both of those guys were starting and doing a nice job for us.”
Blair-Taylor riding high The Wildcats are also banged up, but that didn’t stop them from posting a significant 22-19 victory over Pepin/Alma on Friday.
The hope now is that receivers Alec Reismann and Matt Waldera are able to play in a key game at C-FC on Friday. Both Reismann and Waldera were injured during the win over the Eagles (2-1) after combining on six catches for 89 yards.
So without its top receivers, Blair-Taylor (3-0) turned to quarterback Cain Fremstad — he passed for 190 yards and a touchdown — and running back Matthew Brandenburg — he rushed for 112 and a touchdown — to carry the load.
The Wildcats answered a a fourth-quarter touchdown by the Eagles with one of their own to cut into an 11-point deficit. Fremstad hit Kyle Steien with a 35-yard pass for the touchdown to get Blair-Taylor within 19-16 with 9:33 left.
The ensuing kickoff led to another Blair-Taylor possession.
“The ball took a funny bounce on the kickoff, and we were able to get on it and give ourselves another chance,” Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said. “Brandenburg got on the ball somewhere around the 35.”
A few minutes later, Fremstad was sneaking in from the 1, and the Wildcats were in front. Fremstad ended Pepin/Alma’s final drive with an interception to set up a big game with the Pirates.
“There are two things we identified as goals for every game this season,” Nehring said. “One was to play all four quarters no matter the score, and the other was to leave the field better than when we started. I feel like we’ve done those things in games this season.”
Blair-Taylor ended a seven-game losing streak to C-FC with a victory last year. It is trying to win at C-FC for the first time since 2011.
“They played their first game of the season on Friday and scored 40 points,” Nehring said of the Pirates, who beat Augusta 40-22. “They are really talented and have athletes all over the place. It’s always tough to play there and will be a tough game for us.”
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!