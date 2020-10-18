High school football notebook: Blugolds unbeaten but banged up

The hope now is that receivers Alec Reismann and Matt Waldera are able to play in a key game at C-FC on Friday. Both Reismann and Waldera were injured during the win over the Eagles (2-1) after combining on six catches for 89 yards.

So without its top receivers, Blair-Taylor (3-0) turned to quarterback Cain Fremstad — he passed for 190 yards and a touchdown — and running back Matthew Brandenburg — he rushed for 112 and a touchdown — to carry the load.

The Wildcats answered a a fourth-quarter touchdown by the Eagles with one of their own to cut into an 11-point deficit. Fremstad hit Kyle Steien with a 35-yard pass for the touchdown to get Blair-Taylor within 19-16 with 9:33 left.

The ensuing kickoff led to another Blair-Taylor possession.

“The ball took a funny bounce on the kickoff, and we were able to get on it and give ourselves another chance,” Blair-Taylor coach Andy Nehring said. “Brandenburg got on the ball somewhere around the 35.”

A few minutes later, Fremstad was sneaking in from the 1, and the Wildcats were in front. Fremstad ended Pepin/Alma’s final drive with an interception to set up a big game with the Pirates.