High school football notebook: La Crosse Aquinas continues to move program down 'the right path'

And more success could very well be on the Blugolds’ horizon.

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who threw three touchdown passes against Lancaster, will be back next season, as will two of his favorite targets: junior wide receivers Quinn Miskowski and Chris Wilson.

That’s not to mention the return of players such as sophomore Calvin Hargrove, who made a name for himself at running back and linebacker, and junior running back Joe Penchi, who came on strong down the stretch, along with the bulk of the offensive line and a litany of defensive playmakers.

The seniors will undoubtedly be missed, and Lee said they’ve played an equally important role off the field — from encouraging classmates to join the program to fostering a culture that works for the Blugolds.

“If you would have seen them at practice on Wednesday, sometimes you just want to strangle them because they’re just so loose,” Lee said. “And then if you would have seen the pregame (Thursday), Lancaster is very buttoned up and serious. And our guys are out there, they’re playing touch football, and it’s almost like you want to be like, ‘Be more like the guys on the other side.’