High school football notebook: Marcus Cox adds depth, unpredictability to Sparta backfield

WESTBY — A typical play for the Sparta High School football team’s offense starts with the running back motioning to one side a couple of steps behind senior quarterback Cole Wisniewski.
From there, no one — not the players on the field, coaches on the sideline or fans in the stands — know who’s going to end the play with the ball in his hands. It’s that unpredictability, and the talent of those running Adam Dow’s option scheme, that make Sparta’s offense go.
Friday’s 35-25 win at Westby included Wisniewski, a Division I North Dakota State recruit, scoring four touchdowns -- three rushing and one deep pass. That might as well be the new standard for the highly touted prospect, who has led his offense to 105 points through two games.
But the game also saw a breakout performance from junior running back Marcus Cox, and having a player like him that can make Dow’s offense virtually unstoppable.
Cox filled in for sophomore Nick Kent, who injured his hip on a 56-yard touchdown run to tally the game’s first score, and did so admirably. He notched 202 yards on 28 carries, and was the key element to the Spartans’ 6-minute, 37-second drive to finish the game.
All of that is not to mention that he also played a majority of the snaps on defense at nose tackle.
“I’m pretty sore,” Cox said smiling after the Spartans had moved to 2-0 on the year.
Cox’s ability to keep his balance through contact and churn his feet even with defenders yanking him off course allowed him to churn out first downs. He posted 24 of his carries in the second half, including eight on the final drive.
He didn’t know beforehand he’d be in the backfield that much, or how often he’d get the ball, but Cox was ready for his chance.
“It’s really good to know that they (his teammates) have faith in me,” Cox said. “My linemen were getting a push, and that really helped me out, let me do my thing once we got back that initial line.”
Wisniewski mentioned Cox as a player to watch out for before the season began, and was effusive in praising his teammate’s running style.
“Marcus Cox did a phenomenal job tonight,” Wisniewski said. “He’s a great, balanced running back. He’s going to be able to pound it for 4, 5 yards every play, or even break it for more.
“He’s a great three-legged-dog runner.”
Dow, who led Sparta to the third round of the WIAA Division 3 playoffs last season, said Westby did a good job taking away Wisniewski’s options to keep the ball for outside runs.
That opened up the inside for Cox to do his damage.
“Marcus had to play both ways and handle that workload,” Dow said. “I was really proud of the way he stepped up today.”
MOWERY MOTORS NORSEMEN: Westby (0-2) junior Austin Mowery doesn’t look like your typical between-the-tackles power back.
He stands 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds, and has the speed to break away from the pack as he showed on an 85-yard kick return and a 53-yard gain on a screen pass against Sparta.
But he runs with the physicality of a bigger back, and he fought his way through tacklers on two separate occasions at the goal line to punch in scores. He finished with four TDs, and Westby coach Andy Hulst said he’s seen a big leap in his senior back.
“When kids become seniors and they’re fully matured, it’s just another level of how good they can be,” Hulst said. “We saw it with Ryan Daines last year, and I see it with Austin. I think Austin’s twice the back now than he was last year. He’s faster and more physical.”
Mowery was clearly disappointed in the loss, but acknowledged that Westby has kept itself in close games against strong teams, and they can build off of that going into SWC play next week against Arcadia.
“We just have to get focused,” Mowery said. “These past two games, really, don’t matter. Now it’s about conference and the playoffs. We have to win these games to make it to the playoffs.”
HOME RUN HITTERS: Hulst knew coming into the year that replacing a senior class as talented as the one Westby had last year wouldn’t be an immediate reality.
But three of his core returners — Mowery, Davonte Spears and Joe Armbruster — have shown they can make things easier with some big plays.
Spears intercepted a deep pass in the red zone to halt Sparta’s last drive of the first half, and had a long punt return to set up a Mowery TD. Armbruster had a pair of catches that resulted in first downs, including one in the red zone in which he weaved through a couple of defenders to move the chains.