High school football: Onalaska cancels Friday's game against Menomonie, still hopeful to play in postseason

Onalaska also wanted to give time for Menomonie to find a new opponent for Friday, and Yashinsky believes the decision to cancel the game gives his team the best chance to participate in the postseason.

"We're very confident we'll be able to play next week," Yashinsky said. "... This was definitely something we look at as a precaution to try and give our kids another game."

The hope is that by taking a week off, the team will be able to identify and isolate any positive case or close contact while preventing spread within the program. It also gives time for players who are currently unable to compete because of the virus to return.

"This is the best option for us to be able to continue the season next week," Yashinsky said. "We thought that if we would have practiced this week and gotten kids together — and there was something out there that we didn't know about, if there was a kid that was asymptomatic — that we could risk the rest of the season.

"Whereas, if we pause this week and then evaluate everything and then start back up next week, it was the best chance to get our kids another game or two to finish the season."

