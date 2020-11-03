High school football: Onalaska cancels Friday's game against Menomonie, still hopeful to play in postseason

As numerous high school football teams around the Coulee Region have had to cancel games this fall because of COVID-19, Onalaska High School football coach Tom Yashinsky knows it has been no small feat for his team to have taken the field each possible Friday night to this point in the season.
But, of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remains ever-changing, and playing in previous weeks doesn't guarantee upcoming games will be held.
That is now the reality for the Hilltoppers.
On Tuesday, Onalaska canceled Friday's scheduled game against Menomonie in response to the team's rising number of possible close contacts to positive cases of the virus. Yashinsky said the program's freshmen level is still active, but the rest of the team will not practice this week.
"We have very few active cases of COVID," Yashinsky said. "But the contact tracing is where it puts us thin in the roster."
The Hilltoppers haven't seen evidence of spread from player to player within the program, Yashinsky said, and many of the team's cases have come from players interacting with an infected family member.
Yashinsky said one factor in the cancellation was that some players are awaiting test results from family members, which, if positive, would make them a close contact and push the team closer to its threshold for positive cases, close contacts and other illnesses, which is 20% of team members.
Onalaska also wanted to give time for Menomonie to find a new opponent for Friday, and Yashinsky believes the decision to cancel the game gives his team the best chance to participate in the postseason.
"We're very confident we'll be able to play next week," Yashinsky said. "... This was definitely something we look at as a precaution to try and give our kids another game."
The hope is that by taking a week off, the team will be able to identify and isolate any positive case or close contact while preventing spread within the program. It also gives time for players who are currently unable to compete because of the virus to return.
"This is the best option for us to be able to continue the season next week," Yashinsky said. "We thought that if we would have practiced this week and gotten kids together — and there was something out there that we didn't know about, if there was a kid that was asymptomatic — that we could risk the rest of the season.
"Whereas, if we pause this week and then evaluate everything and then start back up next week, it was the best chance to get our kids another game or two to finish the season."
