SPARTA — Onalaska High School football coach Tom Yashinsky called for a timeout as 1 minutes, 8 seconds remained in the Hilltoppers' MVC showdown against Sparta on Friday.
With his team holding a seven-point lead and facing a fourth-and-4 from the Sparta 41-yard line, Yashinsky called for his punt team.
The safe call was to punt and allow a defense that had allowed one touchdown to put the game away, but the players weren't having it.
"They talked me out of it, and this is only the second time I have ever allowed that to happen," Yashinsky said. "(Quarterback Austin) Larson looked at me and said, 'Coach, I trust our guys.'"
Yashinsky decided to take the risk, and running back Nathan Lubinsky made everyone look like a genious when he took a direct snap, broke through a hole on the left side and went 30 yards to allow the Hilltoppers to kneel their way to a 21-14 victory over the previously unbeaten Spartans.
Lubinsky, who gained 210 yards on 36 carries, was the workhorse for the fourth quarter and hit the Spartans (4-1, 2-1) with two memorable runs down the stretch as Onalaska ran every snap in the last 12 minutes.
Lubinsky carried 17 times for 97 yards and five first downs in the fourth quarter to help keep Sparta's offense off the field. The Spartans put pressure on Onalaska (4-1, 2-0) with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Abe Edie, but they were never able to take possession.
"We knew that if we stayed with a four vertical threat that they would have to stay two high with corners and whatnot," Yashinsky said. "That allowed us to play the numbers game in the box.
"In doing that, we tried some direct snaps, and it got him flowing."
Lubinsky fumbled twice in the first half — Sparta recovered one of them — but didn't cough it up in the second. He ran with aggression and through tackles several times during his team's two drives.
He ran 4 yards to convert a fourth down and set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Larson to Hank Olsen that gave Onalaska a 21-7 lead with 7:23 to go. Edie's return on the ensuing kickoff kept the Spartans in the game, but the Hilltoppers ran the final 7:06 off the clock.
Onalask'as last two drives last 14 and 13 plays, respectively.
Lubinsky converted with runs on two third downs before clinching the game with the fourth-down gain. His toughest run may have been a 9-yard run made while carrying defenders over the left side on a third-and-7 snap with 3:07 left.
While Lubinsky gets credit for the yards, he was the beneficiary of a fantastic performance by the offensive line.
Colton Hougom, Luigino Angelini, Jake Blum, Greyson Thogmartin and Nom Yang — along with tight end Conner Haggerty — consistently gave Lubinsky places to run.
"They did a great job," Lubinsky said. "They were pulling, they were hitting guys, and they put me in a great place."
And they did that against a defense that played very well in the first half.
The Hilltoppers struck first when Larson found a wide open Landon Peterson deep down the middle of the field on the first possession. Two runs by Jess Ondell covered 9 yards and moved the ball to the Sparta 48, and Larson and Peterson took over from there.
The Hilltoppers only had three more first downs in the first half, and Austin Stuessel pounced on a Lubinsky fumble the series after Sparta tied the game at 7 on a Nick Kent 14-yard touchdown run.
The biggest defensive play, however, was made by Ondell, who intercepted a Brett Stuessel pass and returned it for a touchdown and 14-7 Onalaska lead with 26.7 seconds on the clock.
Sparta coach Adam Dow couldn't say enough about how well Lubinsky played, especially in the fourth quarter, but the he added that Ondell's interception changed the game.
"It was a back-breaker," said Dow, who had moved quarterback Cole Wisniewski to a different spot in the formation and asked Stuessel to throw the pass. "That's on me because we were trying to move Cole around and get the ball to him in different ways.
"There weren't a whole lot of reps with that play, especially against a high-powered defense like the one Onalaska has."