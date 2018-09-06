ONALASKA — Conner Haggerty twice let instinct outweigh assignment during a football game against Aquinas High School last week, and it put Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky into a bit of a predicament.
Yashinsky’s instinct in those situations is to demand an explanation and assurance of correction, but that was hard to do considering the junior defensive lineman’s success.
“They were two pretty remarkable plays,” Yashinsky said of Haggerty’s interceptions in a 52-8 MVC victory over the Blugolds. “He wasn’t doing the right assignment, but it’s hard to yell when he does what he did.”
Instead of continuing his pursuit of the quarterback, the 6-foot-2, 235-pound lineman dropped into coverage at the last second and pulled down a pair of one-handed interceptions. He returned the second one, after spinning to make the catch, for a touchdown.
“They were plays where something happened, and it caught his eye,” Yashinsky said. “Then came the little swing passes his way. It was just smart football.”
It was also indicative of the way the Hilltoppers have played defensively the last two weeks — and for most of the second half of a loss to River Valley in Week 1.
Onalaska (2-1, 1-0) meets Logan (2-1, 1-0) in a key MVC game at Swanson Field on Friday night, and the Rangers will have to figure out a way to deal with a defense that is allowing 111 total yards per game, and has eight interceptions.
The Hilltoppers struggled for the first half and part of the fourth quarter in losing 23-20 to River Valley in Week 1, but haven’t since that night in beating Mosinee and Aquinas handily.
“Our line wasn’t experienced, and our secondary wasn’t experienced (during the loss to River Valley in Week 1),” Haggerty said. “Once we got the butterflies out, we started playing football.
“We weren’t happy with how bad we were (against River Valley) and knew we could do better.”
The Hilltoppers will have to play even better against Logan, which has mirrored Onalaska’s start a bit. The Rangers improved during the second half of a loss to Eau Claire Memorial in Week 1 before coming back and playing much better in wins over Eau Claire North and Sparta the last two weeks.
The Hilltoppers made their progress with a couple of personnel changes and shift in formation from a Cover 4 to a Cover 3.
“We didn’t have the right people to be playing what we were,” Yashinsky said. “It had nothing to do with our corners, but the safeties we have weren’t going to be able to cover at 10 yards what we had in the past.
“We also wanted to get Nathan (Lubinsky) to be able to play downhill and in the box. He’s making plays deeper than he has in the past, but this allows him to run free a little more.”
Lubsinky, a 5-10, 205-pound junior safety, leads the team with 13 solo tackles and 17 assists.
Junior Nick Pica has also flourished in the system and intercepted three passes against Mosinee. He has four this season and is tied with Lubinsky for the team lead in solo tackles.
Pica said the defense challenged itself after opening with a loss.
The interceptions, he said, have come with the aid of a better pass rush led by Haggerty and David Luck.
“The quarterbacks were hit on two of those (interceptions),” Pica said of the Mosinee game. “We trust our defense against the run, and we can concentrate on the pass more right now (as a secondary).”
Pica and his teammates will have to be ready for a physical Logan team that ran the ball for 366 yards — senior Damond Butler had 216 of them — in last week’s win over Sparta.
A couple of personnel changes up front, Haggerty said, have made the Hilltoppers stronger at the line of scrimmage, and success there is important on Friday.
“They always have a fullback who likes contact, a back with real good balance, and they have (Robert) Snodgrass, who is a road-paver up front and just moves guys,” Yashinsky said. “They aren’t overly huge this year, but they will be physical.”