High school football: Onalaska dominates La Crosse Aquinas for second straight win

ONALASKA — After watching the past two games from home with COVID-19, Onalaska High School football senior wide receiver Landon Peterson was eager to get back on the field Friday night against Aquinas.
It didn’t take long for his return to make an impact.
On the Hilltoppers’ first possession, Peterson beat his defender with a double move on the outside for a 31-yard score that capped off an 80-yard drive. And on the team’s next drive, he lined up in the slot before streaking down the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown.
Peterson finished with six catches for 93 yards and three touchdowns while providing the spark for Onalaska’s dominant 46-6 win over the visiting Blugolds.
“Picked up right where he left off,” said Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky, whose team has won back-to-back games for the first time this season and improved to 4-2. “He loves football. I know he’s going to college for track, but he loves football. It killed him to not be able to play the last couple weeks.”
While Peterson was certainly stellar in his first game back, he wasn’t the only Hilltopper who excelled Friday night.
Junior quarterback Ayden Larson completed 13 of his 17 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception. Senior running back Albert Romero had 25 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, while senior wideout Hudson Weber hauled in six catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for a score on a reverse pass.
“I truly believe we have one of the best wide receiver corps in the state,” Peterson said. “And I say that confidently because we’ve got guys that work, and we can go up and get the ball.”
Onalaska scored the game’s first 20 points while its defense put the clamps on a beat up Aquinas offense, which is down senior running back Will Cambio and four offensive linemen with knee injuries.
The Blugolds mustered just 72 total yards of offense and turned the ball over twice — both fumbles. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer was just 4-of-11 passing for 26 yards, his lowest output of the season, as the Hilltoppers took advantage of a thin offensive line and gave him little time to throw.
Sophomore running back Calvin Hargrove had Aquinas’ lone touchdown, which came after Larson’s interception.
Hargrove, who finished with eight carries for 31 yards, scored from 26 yards out early in the second quarter to cut Onalaska’s lead to 20-6, but the Hilltoppers scored less than two minutes later on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Larson to Weber.
The Blugolds went three-and-out on their next possession, the last of three such drives for the team in the first half.
“The energy really bounces back when you make plays, and we just weren’t able to make any plays on offense in that first half,” said Aquinas coach Tom Lee, whose team fell to 3-2 after winning the first three games of the season. “We got a pick, and then we stuck it in the endzone. But we just couldn’t stack successes on that kind of stuff.”
Onalaska, meanwhile, had no trouble stacking successes.
The Hilltoppers’ offensive line gave Larson ample time to throw and opened running lanes for Romero, which kept the Blugolds guessing. Weber capped off an impressive first half, in which Onalaska totaled 282 yards, with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Peterson on a reverse pass that put the Hilltoppers up 34-6.
“There’s been games where it’s like one or the other,” Larson said about the offense being effective on the ground and through the air. “Like St. Croix (Central) we kind of had it going together. Last week was more of the run game. And then this week, it was nice to get both of them going at the same time.”
Onalaska scored on its first two possessions of the second half — via a 6-yard Romero run and a 23-yard pass from Larson to Weber — to bring the game to its final score.
The Hilltoppers will look to extend their winning streak to three games next week when they host Menomonie, while the Blugolds will try to snap their two-game skid at Tomah.
October 30: Aquinas vs Onalaska
