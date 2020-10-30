High school football: Onalaska dominates La Crosse Aquinas for second straight win

“I truly believe we have one of the best wide receiver corps in the state,” Peterson said. “And I say that confidently because we’ve got guys that work, and we can go up and get the ball.”

Onalaska scored the game’s first 20 points while its defense put the clamps on a beat up Aquinas offense, which is down senior running back Will Cambio and four offensive linemen with knee injuries.

The Blugolds mustered just 72 total yards of offense and turned the ball over twice — both fumbles. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer was just 4-of-11 passing for 26 yards, his lowest output of the season, as the Hilltoppers took advantage of a thin offensive line and gave him little time to throw.

Sophomore running back Calvin Hargrove had Aquinas’ lone touchdown, which came after Larson’s interception.

Hargrove, who finished with eight carries for 31 yards, scored from 26 yards out early in the second quarter to cut Onalaska’s lead to 20-6, but the Hilltoppers scored less than two minutes later on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Larson to Weber.

The Blugolds went three-and-out on their next possession, the last of three such drives for the team in the first half.