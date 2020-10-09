High school football: Onalaska holds on to beat West Salem

ONALASKA — With 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter and up two points, the Onalaska High School football team’s offense took the field, and there was only one thing on Colton Hougom’s mind.
“Pound the rock,” the senior offensive lineman said. “Pound the rock, baby.”
The Hilltoppers had found a rhythm on the ground in the second half of Friday night’s game against West Salem, but the unit had three turnovers, including one on its previous possession.
That did little to hinder the group’s confidence.
Onalaska marched 35 yards into the heart of the Panthers’ territory and ate up 4 minutes of clock before the punt team pinned West Salem at its own 11.
The Hilltoppers’ defense, which was dominant throughout the game outside of a few plays, held strong, and senior cornerback Michael Savarin intercepted a Noah LaFleur pass on fourth-and-10 to seal a hardfought 15-13 win.
Onalaska, which bounced back from a 12-7 loss to Edgar and improved to 2-1, held the Panthers (0-1) to just 148 yards of offense, including a mere 56 in the second half, and has yet to allow more than 13 points in a game.
“We really like our D-line,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said. “Gino Angelini up there does a really good job. Albert Romero is just a really solid player. River Zumach at linebacker just has a nose for the ball. Coach (John) Bushman has been doing the defense now for about five years, and he’s just really good at getting those kids to fit where they need to fit.”
On the other side of the ball, Romero led Onalaska on the ground with 17 carries for 100 yards, 54 of which came on a touchdown run, and Savarin added 62 yards on 15 carries. Junior quarterback Ayden Larson completed six of his 13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown but also turned the ball over twice. Senior wideout Landon Peterson had two catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Collin Dumars had 20 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown to lead the Panthers. LaFleur was 6-for-21 passing for 88 yards and a touchdown and added 33 yards on the ground.
Despite the Hilltoppers’ stout defense, West Salem was able to make a couple big plays, including one late in the fourth quarter after an Onalaska turnover.
With the Hilltoppers up 15-6, Larson fumbled inside his own 20, and the Panthers took over first-and-goal from the 5. Dumars had back-to-back carries but picked up only a yard before a snap over LaFleur’s head pushed West Salem back to the 20.
On fourth down, though, the junior quarterback rolled out to his right and found an uncovered Zack Niemier in the end zone to bring the Panthers within one possession with 4:57 to play.
“We had the quarterback doing what we wanted, we had him running,” Yashinsky said. “We had free runners at him, and we had a mix up on the back end.”
But Onalaska responded with its drive that pinned West Salem deep and preserved the win.
“Super pleased with how our kids played,” Panthers coach Justin Jehn said. “I told them that one of our concerns was that this was our first contest and first live action, and you’re always going to have bugs to work out. And we saw that tonight, but (I’m) super impressed with the way our kids battled.”
After trading empty possessions to start the game, West Salem grabbed the game’s first lead — again aided by a big play.
Midway through the first quarter, LaFleur connected with Jack Hehli down the Panthers’ sideline for a 34-yard gain that moved the ball to the Hilltoppers’ 14. After another high snap, Hehli had a 15-yard catch-and-run to make up the lost yardage.
LaFleur and Dumars traded carries before Dumars punched it in from 2 yards out to put his team up 6-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Onalaska drove into West Salem territory on each of its next two possessions, including down to the 1 on the latter of them. But on fourth-and-goal, Dane Woods dropped Larson’s pitch on a speed option, and the Panthers recovered.
“It’s just a really weird season,” Yashinsky said. “We’re five weeks in, and it feels really late in the year because it’s October, but we’re making mistakes that teams make in Week 1, 2 and 3.”
“I think our offense, we’ve got so much room to grow,” Hougom added.
But as it did all night, Onalaska's defense helped atone for mistakes.
The Hilltoppers forced a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, and Larson then connected with Peterson from 22 yards out to take an 8-6 lead into half.
That score held until Romero ripped off his 54-yard TD run late in the third quarter, which looked like it was bottled up before the back bursted through the crowd.
Onalaska plays at St. Croix Central next week, while West Salem travels to Tomah.
