High school football: Onalaska holds on to beat West Salem

ONALASKA — With 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the fourth quarter and up two points, the Onalaska High School football team’s offense took the field, and there was only one thing on Colton Hougom’s mind.

“Pound the rock,” the senior offensive lineman said. “Pound the rock, baby.”

The Hilltoppers had found a rhythm on the ground in the second half of Friday night’s game against West Salem, but the unit had three turnovers, including one on its previous possession.

That did little to hinder the group’s confidence.

Onalaska marched 35 yards into the heart of the Panthers’ territory and ate up 4 minutes of clock before the punt team pinned West Salem at its own 11.

The Hilltoppers’ defense, which was dominant throughout the game outside of a few plays, held strong, and senior cornerback Michael Savarin intercepted a Noah LaFleur pass on fourth-and-10 to seal a hardfought 15-13 win.

Onalaska, which bounced back from a 12-7 loss to Edgar and improved to 2-1, held the Panthers (0-1) to just 148 yards of offense, including a mere 56 in the second half, and has yet to allow more than 13 points in a game.