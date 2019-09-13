High school football: Onalaska, Lubinsky run over La Crosse Logan

After an impressive showing in a nonconference slate that featured wins over Hudson and River Falls and a close loss to Lake Mills, many around the area figured the Onalaska High School football team was one of the favorites in a crowded MVC.
Friday night solidified it.
The Hilltoppers dominated in every facet of the game as they rolled past Logan 50-6 in front of a max capacity homecoming crowd in Onalaska.
The goal for coach Tom Yashinsky and the Hilltoppers entering the night was simple: Start fast and get the run game going.
“We played some really tough teams so far,” Yashinsky said with a chuckle. “That prepared us for a tough conference schedule. and our kids came out ready to play. We emphasized that this week.
"We really emphasized the running game. We spent 25 minutes each day just half line run game just over and over again, because we wanted to get the run game going.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0) did just that by jumping out to a quick 21-0 lead and rushing for 248 yards -- getting nearly 7 per carry. A lot of the credit must go to the big boys up front along the offensive line. It started with the Hilltoppers' first drive of the game when the offensive line gave quarterback Austin Larson plenty of time to run the play-action fake and find receiver Landon Peterson on a double move that resulted in a 58-yard score. On the Hilltoppers next play from scrimmage, running back Nathan Lubinsky was hardly touched on his way to a 73-yard score.
“Offensive line was just mauling dudes,” Larson said. “It’s awesome when you have Lubinsky not get touched for seven yards and then he can make things happen. It opens up our pass game, too.”
It was an efficient night for Larson, who completed 6 of 10 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns that were both over 50 yards. Meanwhile Lubinsky, who entered the game with 280 yards and two touchdowns, finished with 14 carries for 156 yards and two touchdowns while only playing the first half.
“We just came in kind of (angry) after our performance last week against Lake Mills,” Lubinsky said. “And the O-line just did a great job of opening holes. I wasn’t getting touched until seven yards every time. It was a fun night.”
Defensively, Onalaska made life miserable for the Logan (1-3, 0-1) offense. The Rangers had just 28 total yards and one first down in the first half.
“We were just flowing and trying to hit our gaps, trusting our reads, and just making plays,” Lubinsky said.