High school football: Onalaska Luther comes back to beat New Lisbon in Scenic Bluffs opener

NEW LISBON — Senior quarterback Dillon Yang rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to help the Onalaska Luther High School football team earn a 28-20 comeback win at New Lisbon to open its Scenic Bluffs Conference schedule.

The Knights (2-1, 1-0) trailed 8-0 at the half and 14-0 in the third quarter before a 5-yard touchdown run by Yang got them on the board. The Rockets responded with a scoring drive to push their lead to 20-6, but Luther scored the game's final 22 points.

Yang, who had 24 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns, trimmed the Knights' deficit with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bahr in the third quarter, and a 2-yard TD run by the senior in the fourth quarter gave Luther a 21-20 edge.

On the Knights' next possession, Yang had a 25-yard TD run to bring the game to its final score.

Bahr finished with three catches for 90 yards and his touchdown, while Luther totaled 350 yards of offense and dominated the time of possession — 36 minutes to New Lisbon's 12.

Up next, the Knights host Cashton at 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

