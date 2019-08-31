CASHTON, Wis. — The Onalaska Luther High School football team's defense withstood whatever the Cashton offense threw at it Friday night, so it was only fitting the defense end it.
With Cashton driving deep into Knights territory and just over a minute left, Luther safety Nehemiah Pamperin leapt high inside the 10-yard line and intercepted a pass to preserve a 21-14 nonconference victory for Luther.
It was one of three takeaways for the Knights, whose offense turned that into 14 of their 21 points.
“Defense was flying high all night,” Luther coach Matt Schiebel said. “It started in the first half with Brandon Stadtler’s interception and we were just trying to dig in at the end, make a play and Nehemiah made the big interception.”
After a strip-sack fumble gave the ball to Luther in good field position, Stadtler took an option pitch, and got around the edge before making two defenders miss for a 35-yard touchdown run to put the Knights (1-1) on the board first. It was an important play. In following drives, Cashton overplayed the outside which opened the door for running back Erik Rogers and quarterback Christian Wihlm on inside zone reads.
After Stadtler’s interception, Rogers had runs of 10, 15, and 7 yards before punching it in from 1 yard out to give the Knights a 14-8 lead. On the Knights next drive, Wihlm recorded a 37-yard run that set up his own 1-yard touchdown.
“It was a really good game plan this week by the coaches,” said Rogers, who finished with 92 yards on 17 carries. “We watched a lot of film and we have a lot of good athletes on this team. Our line this game was amazing, we couldn’t have done anything without them. Couldn’t be more thankful for them.”
Cashton (1-1) hung around thanks in part to a great game from receiver Austin Schaldach.
He connected with sophomore quarterback Alec Wall for a 79-yard touchdown in the first quarter where he showed good hands to nab a low catch and breakaway speed. The two connected again early in the fourth quarter when Schaldach used his body to shield the defender for a 21-yard touchdown to trim the Luther lead to 21-14. But the two couldn’t recreate the magic one more time, as Pamperin intercepted Wall’s pass that was intended for Schaldach.
But outside of those two big plays, the Eagles had just 185 yards on 46 plays.
“It helped that we watched a lot of film and we knew what passing routes and what they like to do,” Stadtler said. “The hard work we put in at practices really helped us tonight.”
The win was big for Luther, as they prepare for their first conference game in the SWAL next Friday.
“Coming back from a tough loss last week against Blair-Taylor and getting this win at Cashton was huge,” Schiebel said. “It’s a great springboard the rest of the season.”