High school football: Onalaska Luther seeks 'balance' in 2022

ONALASKA — In his first season as the Onalaska Luther High School football team’s head coach, Jeff Komay has an obvious problem to solve — replacing dual-threat quarterback Dillon Yang.

The 2022 graduate accounted for nearly 60% of Luther’s offense last season, leading the team in both passing and rushing yards as the Knights advanced to the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.

No one player will be able to fill the void this fall, so Komay said spreading the wealth is the key to another successful season.

“It’s about balance,” Komay said after Luther’s practice on Tuesday. “We’ve got good guys in the backfield that are back, and we’ve got receivers and tight ends that we can throw to. That’s the way we can make up for it.”

Luther returns several seniors at skill positions from a team that went 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference in 2021. Running back Tanner Bass and wide receiver Nathan Riley will look to complement sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall in his first season at the helm.

Throughout summer workouts and preseason practices, Komay has leaned on his veterans in guiding his 47-man roster toward the season opener next Friday at Blair-Taylor.

“The seniors are leading really well. They’ve been really energetic, and I’ve given a lot of ownership to them,” Komay said. “They’ve really taken the bull by the horns with that, and the young guys are following, too.”

Although the Knights have a new quarterback and a new head coach, the offensive scheme will remain similar to previous editions. Komay, who spent 15 years as an assistant in Luther’s program before being promoted in February, said the team “may be a bit more dynamic with passing” this year after leaning on the ground game in 2021.

Kendall was named the starting quarterback after the first week of full-pads practice, and Komay said the first-year varsity player has already taken the reins of the offense.

“He’s got good athletic talent, he takes command of the huddle, and he has a real nose for football,” Komay said. “He makes good, quick decisions, and that was kind of the difference.”

Besides Riley, Kendall will look to target junior Logan Bahr, a 6-foot-7 tight end who caught five touchdowns last year and was an honorable mention selection on the SBC’s all-conference team.

Komay said both his offensive and defensive line, headed by seniors Nate Trocinski, Doug Horstman and Ethan Pralle, have impressed him the most out of any position group during camp.

“It all starts and ends up front,” Komay said. “They all played when they were younger, so now that they’re juniors and seniors now, that experience really shows.”

The Knights will also rely on experience on the defensive side of the ball. Seniors Luke Schmeling and Justin Miller will start at linebacker, and Riley will pivot from cornerback to safety, giving Luther a formidable group up the middle.

Following the opener at Blair-Taylor, the Knights face 2021 Division 5 state champion Aquinas before beginning SBC play against New Lisbon. While Bangor and Cashton are the preseason favorites, Komay said his team seeks to further cement itself as a threat in the competitive league.

“There’s great football in the conference. Every week, you don’t know how it’s going to turn out,” Komay said. “(Cashton and Bangor) are some really good programs, established programs. We’re just getting our feet wet, so we just hope to try to stay with those guys and even emulate some of the things they’re doing while putting our own spin on it, too.”