High school football: Onalaska Luther to lean on dual-threat quarterback Dillon Yang

“I mean, what you see is kind of what you get with him. He’s put the work in in the weight room, he’s gone to some camps, he’s gotten into his playbook, and then he’s been a leader on the field,” Luther coach Matt Schiebel said. “So he’s done everything kind of that you want to see on paper.”

Making an impact on the ground figures to remain a large part of Yang’s game this year. He said he’s added about 20 pounds since last season — which would put him at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds — and he feels faster and stronger.

And even with the Knights hoping to run the ball about 60% of the time and tweaking their offense to have more power and fewer option looks, Schiebel made it clear who will get many of the touches.

“He’s more physical,” Schiebel said of Yang while discussing his growth. “He still likes to run the ball, so he’s still going to do his quarterback keeps. And we’re going to keep the ball in his hands as much as possible.

“... We’ve given Dillon the opportunity — because he was brought up in an option system — we’re still giving Dillon the opportunity to read some players on some different plays.”