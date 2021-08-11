High school football: Onalaska Luther to lean on dual-threat quarterback Dillon Yang

ONALASKA — Dillon Yang was missing many of his targets on the first day of a football camp at Winona State University this past offseason.
Some of the Onalaska Luther High School quarterback’s throws were high and others were low — that is, until a bit of advice nudged him in the right direction.
“One of the coaches walked up (and said), ‘Stop thinking. I can just look at your face, and you’re thinking.’ And they said, ‘Just stop. Just throw the ball,’” said Knights senior running back and receiver Eli Bolstad, who also attended the camp. “Next day, oh, they were gorgeous.
“They were just dropping out of the sky, right into your hands. You didn’t even have to look. It was just right there, just beautiful every time.”
After Yang proved himself as a ball-carrier last season — he led Luther in rushing attempts (87), yards (377) and touchdowns (five) in 2020 — becoming more consistent with his arm is an important step for the dual-threat senior, who completed 42 of his 101 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns against nine interceptions as a junior.
And Bolstad’s account of the Winona State camp shows Yang is making progress on that front, which bodes well for the Knights.
Luther will lean on Yang again this fall as it looks to improve on last year’s 3-4 finish — which includes a forfeit win over Osseo-Fairchild — while making the switch to the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
“I mean, what you see is kind of what you get with him. He’s put the work in in the weight room, he’s gone to some camps, he’s gotten into his playbook, and then he’s been a leader on the field,” Luther coach Matt Schiebel said. “So he’s done everything kind of that you want to see on paper.”
Making an impact on the ground figures to remain a large part of Yang’s game this year. He said he’s added about 20 pounds since last season — which would put him at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds — and he feels faster and stronger.
And even with the Knights hoping to run the ball about 60% of the time and tweaking their offense to have more power and fewer option looks, Schiebel made it clear who will get many of the touches.
“He’s more physical,” Schiebel said of Yang while discussing his growth. “He still likes to run the ball, so he’s still going to do his quarterback keeps. And we’re going to keep the ball in his hands as much as possible.
“... We’ve given Dillon the opportunity — because he was brought up in an option system — we’re still giving Dillon the opportunity to read some players on some different plays.”
But keeping defenses honest with his arm will be crucial for Yang, who said the camp at Winona State and another at Carroll University were extremely helpful by providing reps and teaching him to trust receivers.
That trust, of course, goes both ways, and Bolstad said Yang’s improvements have also benefited him.
“Most of the time (last season) I’d have to, after my cut, I’d slow down just a hair just to see where the ball is going to be,” Bolstad said. “But now I can just (go) full speed, and I know it’s going to be right there.”
Bolstad and Yang are pleased with their chemistry after frequently staying after practice to work on routes, and the senior quarterback is also comfortable with junior wideout Nathan Riley and 6-foot-7 sophomore tight end Logan Bahr.
“(Riley’s) got good hands, he’s got quick feet, he’s got good routes,” Yang said. “(Bahr is a) big, tall dude. Lanky. He can catch a ball really, really well.”
Beyond the passing game, Schiebel said that he expects senior Josiah Larson and junior Tanner Bass to get carries at running back to complement Yang.
They’ll run behind an offensive line that returns only one senior starter — Gavin Proudfoot — but will be made up of players who saw the field last season — like juniors Justin Miller, Ethan Pralle, Nate Trocinski and Doug Horstman, all of whom are at least 6-foot and weigh 200 pounds.
“Last year, I feel like we had a little bit more experienced guys. But this year, I feel like we have a little bit more skill,” Yang said. “I feel like this year can really be our year, especially in a new conference. I feel like we can surprise a lot of teams with our abilities.”
The Scenic Bluffs has some solid teams — including Bangor, which has won 41 straight conference games — but Yang’s confidence, both in himself and in his team, is high heading into the season.
“I feel like it’s pretty high right now, especially with some of the guys that we’ve got coming up,” he said. “I feel pretty good about our offensive line, our skill guys and our defense as well.”
