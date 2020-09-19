High school football: Onalaska Luther to rely on new faces during unique season

Schiebel is confident in their replacements, starting with senior running back Lyndon Byus.

Byus played a limited role last season — he had just nine carries and one catch as a junior — but the expectation is for him to do a bit of everything. Schiebel spoke highly of his speed and strength, and at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Byus has the ability to run between the tackles and on the edge.

“A lot of times, those skill guys are like, ‘I want the ball, but no one touch me,’” Schiebel said. “Lyndon is OK with contact. He’s going to have fun. We’re going to run him out at receiver, run him in the backfield, just try to get him the ball as much as we can and let him be an athlete.”

“I’m all for it,” Byus said of taking on an expanded role. “I wanted it since my freshman year. I’ve always been ready for it, and I’m just excited to see what I can do.”

Onalaska Luther returns the bulk of its offensive line, including seniors Isaiah Loersch, Cole Christopherson, Triston Riley and junior Gavin Proudfoot, which should make Byus’ transition easier. It should also help junior Dillon Yang, who will take over at quarterback.