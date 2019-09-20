SPARTA — The Sparta High School football team put a fourth-quarter charge into those watching at Memorial Park on Friday, but it never got the chance to take the celebration to a higher level.
Abe Edie returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown to cut Onalaska's lead from two touchdowns to one with 7 minutes and 6 seconds on the clock, but the Spartans never took another snap in a 21-14 loss to the Hilltoppers in a battle of MVC heavyweights.
Onalaska (4-1, 2-0) ran out the clock with 13 plays after the Edie touchdown to record a significant conference victory and become the first team to beat Sparta (4-1, 2-1) this season.
"That's a great team over there," Onalaska running back Nathan Lubinsky said while looking at the Sparta sideline after the game. "This should be a great momentum booster for us."
Lubinsky, a senior, rushed for 210 yards on 36 carries and gained 97 of those yards during a fourth quarter that was dominated by his team.
Onalaska ran 24 plays in the fourth quarter, while Sparta ran none. Edie's return was the only possession the Spartans had after the third quarter.
"That's Nathan Lubinsky," Sparta coach Adam Dow said. "He is the best running back in the conference for a reason.
"I think people may have forgotten about that after he was injured last year. You want the stop at the end, but it doesn't always go the way you want, and that was because of Nathan Lubinsky."
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Onalaska quarterback Austin Larson passed for one touchdown in the first quarter and another in the fourth, and teammate Jess Ondell returned an interception for a touchdown late in the first half to propel the Hilltoppers.
The Spartans moved quarterback Cole Wisniewski around to give the Onalaska defense some different looks, and it worked early. Junior Brett Stuessel completed a 48-yard pass to Wisniewski in the first quarter, but sustaining drives was tough.
Sparta used another big play — a 35-yard pass from Wisniewski to Corbin Hauser — during a quick touchdown drive that ended with a 14-yard run by Nick Kent to tie the game at 7 in the second quarter.
Wisniewski, a North Dakota State commit, was held to 43 passing yards and 49 rushing yards after entering the game with averages of 130 rushing and 113 passing yards. He was also kept out of the end zone after scoring nine touchdowns and passing for seven i nthe first four games.
Ondell then turned in his bag play when he intercepted a Stuessel pass near the Sparta 35-yard line late in the second quarter. Ondell broke early on the attempt and returned it to the end zone for a 14-7 lead with 26.7 seconds remaining in the half.
"That was huge," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. "That was a game-changer. Going up 14-7 was something we needed bad."