High school football: Onalaska ready to make most of fall option

The thought of having a spring football season didn’t appeal to Onalaska High School football coach Tom Yashinsky.

But he also knew how difficult it might be to get started with a fall season and how much harder it would be on top of that to finish one.

The end decision by Yashinsky and Onalaska administrators was to take the chance and provide a controlled environment — as controlled as it can be — that leads to a season now instead of waiting for one that might not happen. Teams can also switch to the seven-game alternative season in the spring if they do not complete 50 percent of their fall schedule.

“I’d rather play four games in the fall than seven in the spring,” Yashinsky said. “I just think the spring is going to be too hard with all of the factors involved.”

Those factors include — but aren’t limited to — finding fields to play on in questionable weather, time for lower levels of the program to play and an overlap of sports on the schedule. Traditional spring sports will begin before the alternative schedule for fall sports ends.