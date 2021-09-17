High school football: Onalaska runs past La Crosse Logan for MVC victory

Larson also completed 13 of 15 passes for 145 yards with the two touchdowns. He was intercepted in the second quarter and threw his only incomplete pass with 3:11 left in the third.

“Bonner and those guys just blew up and got those rushing yards,” Wallace said. “They did really well. They were putting up the jukes and dropping hammers, and if the line wasn’t able to pick up a safety, they were able to get by him.”

But they didn’t spend the entire night running over defenders. They followed holes opened up by Wallace and his buddies up front, who knew they’d have their hands full with Logan defensive lineman Martell Owens.

“It was tough getting him out of there, with a double team or without one,” Wallace said. “I think Trevor Fink did a great job the times he took him on himself. Another big focus was us getting up to the linebackers, and I think we did that.”

Yashinsky also knew what he was asking of his line.

“Martell is the best (defensive) lineman we’ll see this year,” Yashinsky said. “I’m proud of those guys for getting after it.”

Onalaska’s defense did the same.