High school football: Onalaska runs past La Crosse Logan for MVC victory

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team wanted to run the ball on Friday night.
The Hilltoppers have long proven their ability to tear up defenses with their passing game, but they wanted to bounce back from a tough loss to Central last week by establishing a ground game against Logan.
So they sent Sam Wallace, Trevor Fink, Kaleb Yang and Sam and Ben Bossman out to the field and told them to make it happen. That offensive line set the tone for a 41-13 MVC victory over the Rangers.
With Fink in the middle, Wallace and Yang at guard and the Bossmans at tackle, Onalaska rolled up 243 rushing yards and held the ball for nearly 30 minutes to improve its record to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the conference.
“We needed to get a lot better running the ball; we just hadn’t,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “We’re still down some guys, and this is kind of patch work of figuring out where guys are going to go.
“I’m proud of the guys up front because they did a great job.”
They created holes for a handful of backs and steamrolled the Rangers (1-4, 0-3) in the second half to pull away from a close game. Onalaska had 148 rushing yards in the second half and finished four of their first five drives in the end zone before kneeling out on the last possession.
That opened up a passing game that included two touchdown passes from senior Ayden Larson to junior Nick Odom, who had nine receptions for 105 yards and both touchdowns in the third quarter.
The first came on a 37-yard touchdown on a sideline route to open the third quarter. The play came on a third-and-9 snap and gave the Hilltoppers some serious momentum after they scored on their final drive of the second quarter for a 15-6 halftime lead.
“They were playing 10 yards off and earlier in the game there was a pick,” said Odom, who has 30 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns this season. “I told Larson to trust us and throw it. He did there, and we got a big touchdown.”
But he also understood that the play was opened up by the way Onalaska ran the ball, even after an injury to starting running back Sean Gilles, who carried twice and left the game after the Hilltoppers’ first possession.
Yashinsky turned to a number of players in the backfield, and they combined to average 5.5 yards per carry.
Junior Robert Bonner rushed for a team-high 103 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 35-yard run in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Brady Kuhn added 61 yards on nine carries, and Larson gained 34 yards and scored twice on 11 attempts. Junior Jonathan Knickrehm had 28 yards on five carries and scored from the 3 in the first quarter.
Larson also completed 13 of 15 passes for 145 yards with the two touchdowns. He was intercepted in the second quarter and threw his only incomplete pass with 3:11 left in the third.
“Bonner and those guys just blew up and got those rushing yards,” Wallace said. “They did really well. They were putting up the jukes and dropping hammers, and if the line wasn’t able to pick up a safety, they were able to get by him.”
But they didn’t spend the entire night running over defenders. They followed holes opened up by Wallace and his buddies up front, who knew they’d have their hands full with Logan defensive lineman Martell Owens.
“It was tough getting him out of there, with a double team or without one,” Wallace said. “I think Trevor Fink did a great job the times he took him on himself. Another big focus was us getting up to the linebackers, and I think we did that.”
Yashinsky also knew what he was asking of his line.
“Martell is the best (defensive) lineman we’ll see this year,” Yashinsky said. “I’m proud of those guys for getting after it.”
Onalaska’s defense did the same.
The Rangers scored on their fourth possession to get within 8-6 — Eli Reynolds caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Josh Waite — before the Hilltoppers answered with a 48-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Larson 1-yard run and gave them a 15-6 halftime lead.