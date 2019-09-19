No one denies that the Onalaska High School football team’s victory over Sparta last season was an exciting one.
The Hilltoppers and Spartans combined for 117 points and 1,130 total yards in a 62-55 game that included enough action to keep fans of both teams interested from start to finish. But those games can also take a toll on coaches and players from both sides.
“It’s gut wrenching,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said about coaching a game like that. “I’m an offensive coach, but you don’t want to be in a spot where you have to put up 62 points to win.”
“I really don’t even like watching film from that game because we played so poorly on defense and did some things that were out of character. We have to play a much different game against them this time.”
The new chapter of this rivalry gets written Friday night in Onalaska. It’s where the Spartans (4-0, 2-0), who are ranked 10th in the Medium Division of state rankings, will try to beat the Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0) for the first time since 2003.
Sparta was close to ending that long losing streak last season, but it also struggled defensively as it nearly received a knockout punch to its season. The Spartans won three of their last four games to qualify for the WIAA playoffs, then won two more to advance to the Division 3 quarterfinals.
Sparta coach Adam Dow also wants to see a different kind of game this time around.
“They are fun games to play in,” Dow said of last year’s matchup, “but they also make you rip all the hair off your head.”
Both teams have given reason to believe this matchup will be much different.
The Spartans have allowed 71 points this season, and 41 of them have come in the fourth quarter of games they controlled. The defense recorded four interceptions — running its season total to nine — during last week’s 28-14 win over Tomah and allows about 260 yards per game.
The Hilltoppers have allowed 65 points and an average of 184 total yards against a much tougher schedule.
You have free articles remaining.
Onalaska is also preparing for a unique challenge that is presented by Sparta quarterback Cole Wisniewski, who will play at Division I FCS North Dakota State after graduation.
Wisniewski, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior, has passed for 392 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 264 and six scores. He passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two scores in last season’s loss to Onalaska.
“You can’t go out and let a Division I player beat you,” Yashinsky said. “Some of them are good enough to get the win anyway, but you have to scheme to stop the Division I player and make someone else beat you for the best chance to win.”
So the Hilltoppers will try to hit Wisniewski whenever they can and make his life miserable. They will have to be careful about letting him escape the pocket while defending downfield and looking for the interception.
The good thing for the Spartans is that they have been able to look elsewhere for big plays. Running backs Marcus Cox and Nick Kent have helped Wisniewski move the ball on the ground, and Corbin Hauser has made big plays as a receiver and return man.
“It’s been great watching some of these kids step forward,” said Dow, whose team has won eight of its last nine games. “I think I attribute that to the leadership of our seniors. These guys just want to continue building on what we’ve gotten started.”
Building means beating a team it hasn’t defeated in 16 years. The Spartans have been able to exorcise some past demons the last few seasons, but not the Hilltoppers.
That means finding a way to control an offense is very balanced.
Quarterback Austin Larson passes for 198.7 yards per game and has connected with his receivers — Landon Peterson has 14 catches for 243 yards and four TDs— for seven touchdowns. Senior running back Nathan Lubinsky averages 93.3 rushing yards and is capable of much bigger performances.
“If you try to shut Larson down, you have to be worried about Lubinsky rushing for 300 yards,” Dow said. “What makes them a dynamic team is that you can’t use that old coaching saying of ‘We’ll take something away and make them one-dimensional.’
“You can make them one-dimensional, but that one dimension can still beat you. You have to change some things up when you play them.”