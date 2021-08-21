High school football: Onalaska stunned by Baraboo in last-second loss

ONALASKA — Matty Burnette sat on his knees in the end zone where the decisive play occurred before slowly rising to his feet and putting his hands on his hips.
Near the 13-yard line, Levi Bolstad briefly lifted his hands in the air but quickly sank to a crouch and drooped his head. He looked up for a moment but returned to his state of disbelief.
The Onalaska High School football team, whether on the field or on the sideline, was stunned.
A Baraboo touchdown with 40 seconds to play whittled the Hilltoppers’ seven-point lead to six, though the Thunderbirds surely would have tied the game if not for an unsportsmanlike penalty. It seemed as if, despite Baraboo quarterback Luna Larson’s best efforts, Onalaska would escape with a win to open its season.
But the Thunderbirds recovered the ensuing onside kick, and Larson — with some help from Riley Weyh — made the Hilltoppers pay.
The two connected for a 31-yard gain, and an Onalaska personal foul pushed the ball to the Hilltoppers’ 9. Larson found Weyh on the left side of the end zone on the next play, which left Burnette and Bolstad in shock.
Onalaska had plenty of chances to seal a win on Friday night, but Baraboo scored twice in the final minute to complete a 14-point comeback and steal a 28-21 nonconference victory.
“One more play,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said. “We had opportunities. We had every opportunity to finish the game, and we didn’t. They made more plays.
“When you let a team hang around like that and you don’t capitalize on the opportunities that you have and you give them another shot and you give them another shot, that’s what happens. Eventually, a team’s going to beat you when you don’t make a play and they did.”
Onalaska’s offense had two shots to keep Baraboo at bay in the fourth quarter.
A late hit after a 9-yard scamper by senior quarterback Ayden Larson moved the ball to the Thunderbirds’ 37 as the Hilltoppers looked to build on their 21-14 lead. But a sack on first down put them behind the chains, and a delay of game on fourth-and-6 halted their progress. Under pressure on the next play, Larson’s pass fell incomplete.
Still, Onalaska held a seven-point lead with the ball on its own 20 with 4:02 to play. But Larson was called for intentional grounding on the first play of the drive, and the Hilltoppers punted three plays later.
“We just needed to make some plays offensively to keep our defense off the field,” Yashinsky said. “... We knew early on that our growing pains were going to be on the offensive line, and tonight they kind of showed that.”
Onalaska totaled just 160 yards of offense and had possession for just under 19 minutes compared to Baraboo’s 29 minutes. While certainly a factor, the defense and special teams had chances to put the game away, too.
The Thunderbirds took over on the Hilltoppers’ 34, but Luna Larson started the drive on the sideline as he battled cramps in both of his calves. He entered and quickly converted a third-and-15 with a 19-yard screen to Kane Mahoney. Two plays later, Larson completed a 20-yard TD pass to Weyh, who made a diving catch in the end zone.
But as the senior wideout raised both of his hands above his head and flipped the ball in celebration, a flag flew for unsportsmanlike conduct.
That pushed the PAT back, and Baraboo opted to go for 2. But Larson’s scramble around the right side ended short of the goal line and kept the score at 21-20 with 40 seconds left.
While Weyh redeemed himself on the ensuing kickoff, Onalaska missed yet another chance to seal the game.
Weyh was tasked with the onside kick and sent the ball in the direction of Hilltoppers senior wide receiver Michael Skemp, who couldn’t corral it. The Thunderbirds recovered, and Larson and Weyh combined to give their team an improbable victory.
“I was worried (Weyh) was going to be off mentally because that’s a 17-year-old that gets caught on a bad play, but he just came back,” Baraboo coach Steve Turkington said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Onalaska attempted a hook-and-ladder with 9 seconds left, but junior Sy Smith couldn’t handle the lateral from sophomore Adam Skifton and was brought down as time expired.
Luna Larson completed 15 of his 24 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns while adding 114 yards and another score on the ground.
“We said if he beats you through the air, you tip your hat,” Yashinsky said of Larson. “And I guess that’s what we have to do because he did that tonight.”
Larson, both offensively and defensively at linebacker, helped keep the Thunderbirds within reach after Smith blocked a punt and recovered it for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession.
Larson scored from 6 yards out on a broken play to tie the game at 7-all with 10:58 left in the second quarter, though an excellent kick return from Nicky Odom set up a touchdown pass from Ayden Larson to Skemp to put the Hilltoppers back in front.
Larson completed nine of his 16 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns, the latter of which went to Odom on the first possession of the second half and pushed Onalaska’s lead to 21-7.
But Luna Larson orchestrated a scoring drive in response, and he found Weyh — who had seven catches for 138 yards and three scores — for a 38-yard TD to bring Baraboo within 21-14 midway through the third quarter.
The Hilltoppers then came up empty on their next five possessions to end the game.
“We’ve got to capitalize on opportunities,” Yashinsky said. “That it, right? We had opportunities to win that game and didn’t capitalize. We’ve got to step up and make plays. Kids got to mature in a hurry.”
