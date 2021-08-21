High school football: Onalaska stunned by Baraboo in last-second loss

“One more play,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said. “We had opportunities. We had every opportunity to finish the game, and we didn’t. They made more plays.

“When you let a team hang around like that and you don’t capitalize on the opportunities that you have and you give them another shot and you give them another shot, that’s what happens. Eventually, a team’s going to beat you when you don’t make a play and they did.”

Onalaska’s offense had two shots to keep Baraboo at bay in the fourth quarter.

A late hit after a 9-yard scamper by senior quarterback Ayden Larson moved the ball to the Thunderbirds’ 37 as the Hilltoppers looked to build on their 21-14 lead. But a sack on first down put them behind the chains, and a delay of game on fourth-and-6 halted their progress. Under pressure on the next play, Larson’s pass fell incomplete.

Still, Onalaska held a seven-point lead with the ball on its own 20 with 4:02 to play. But Larson was called for intentional grounding on the first play of the drive, and the Hilltoppers punted three plays later.