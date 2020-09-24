High school football: Onalaska, Tomah find each other after cancellations

"We knew Wednesday night that there might be some stuff that was going to stop (the game) from happening," Yashinsky said. "Jason talked to Brad right away, so we went to bed (Wednesday) night knowing there would potentially be a change.

"(Westby football coach) Andy (Hulst) said he would know by mid-morning on Thursday, so we were ready."

What that gave Yashinsky was a very small window to prepare his team for an opponent with a new coach in Joe Protz, who moves up this season after a long tenure as an assistant coach.

"We have no film, it's a new coach, and there's a new scheme," Yashinsky said. "But it's one of those games where you just have to make adjustments as you go, play techniques and see what happens."

The scenario is likely one that will play out weekly for the rest of the season. Some schools still have decisions to make about moving forward, leaving potential holes in many schedules.

Yashinsky said the Hilltoppers will likely keep their Nov. 6 game already scheduled against the Timberwolves, too, if both teams continue to play.

Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

