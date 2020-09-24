High school football: Onalaska, Tomah find each other after cancellations

The hours of Wednesday evening into Thursday morning turned out to be quite an interesting stretch for football teams in the Coulee Region.
The latest installment of a rivalry that began in 1894 was kaput. Another that used to be one of prominence that was picking up again vanished in thin air.
When the smoke cleared, Onalaska High School was preparing to travel to Tomah on Friday night while Sparta (Tomah's original opponent) and Westby (Onalaska's original opponent) stepped aside because of COVID-19 issues that stopped them from playing.
"Oh, my gosh," Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said when asked how his Thursday morning went. "So far, we have a game, but we'll see what happens."
The Hilltoppers and Timberwolves provide one of four games featuring Coulee Region teams on Friday. Viroqua travels to Mauston, Onalaska Luther heads to Boscobel, and Prairie du Chien hosts Platteville in the others.
Westby and Sparta joined De Soto in making decisions not to play this week. The Pirates had to call off their game with Highland on Monday.
Sensing that something might have been coming on Wednesday, Onalaska activities director Jason Thiry contacted his counterpart in Tomah — Brad Plueger — to see if a game could be played should the Norsemen or Spartans not be able to go.
"We knew Wednesday night that there might be some stuff that was going to stop (the game) from happening," Yashinsky said. "Jason talked to Brad right away, so we went to bed (Wednesday) night knowing there would potentially be a change.
"(Westby football coach) Andy (Hulst) said he would know by mid-morning on Thursday, so we were ready."
What that gave Yashinsky was a very small window to prepare his team for an opponent with a new coach in Joe Protz, who moves up this season after a long tenure as an assistant coach.
"We have no film, it's a new coach, and there's a new scheme," Yashinsky said. "But it's one of those games where you just have to make adjustments as you go, play techniques and see what happens."
The scenario is likely one that will play out weekly for the rest of the season. Some schools still have decisions to make about moving forward, leaving potential holes in many schedules.
Yashinsky said the Hilltoppers will likely keep their Nov. 6 game already scheduled against the Timberwolves, too, if both teams continue to play.
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt
