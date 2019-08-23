High school football: Onalaska upends Hudson with strong defense

ONALASKA — After spending so much of the game watching the Hudson High School football team start in plus territory, Onalaska’s offense was ready to pounce when it got its chance in the same situation.
Set up at the Raiders’ 39-yard line with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left to go in a tie game, the Hilltoppers wasted no time. Three plays, all runs, capped off by senior quarterback’s Austin Larson sneak on the goal line gave Onalaska the lead and its defense sealed the deal with an interception on the next drive.
The Hilltoppers’ 21-14 home, nonconference win over Hudson in front of about 800 people on Friday to start the season showed that Onalaska is ready to prove the hype around it is justified this season.
“I don’t know if we’re supposed that game, when you look at 1,800 versus 900,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said, referring to Hudson’s school population compared to Onalaska’s. “But I’m proud of our kids for showing up.”
Senior running back Nathan Lubinsky got the winning drive started with a 14-yard run, and then picked up 24 more yards on the next play, bouncing off defenders and absorbing a big hit to go down at the 1. The Hilltoppers (1-0) got to the line quickly and Larson plunged in for the score.
Those runs were Lubinsky’s longest of the night, and he finished with 85 yards on 16 carries.
Onalaska’s offense hit rough patches in the second half, and didn’t record a first down in the second half until the final two minutes of the third quarter. But the defense was able to keep Hudson’s option offense in check all night, allowing one big play in the first quarter, but forcing the Raiders to churn out first downs the rest of the way.
Hudson finished with 239 yards of total offense on 60 plays (3.9 per play), and 65 of it came on a first-quarter touchdown run from Matteo Bonnin.
Bonnin was the linchpin of the Raiders’ offense, tallying 69 yards on the ground and catching four passes for 44 yards
“Here’s the hardest thing with a Week 1 game — no one wears numbers at scrimmages. So you don’t know who their good kid is,” Yashinsky said. “It’s hard to scheme against somebody when you’re not sure who it is.”
Senior defensive Nick Pica halted a Hudson drive in the third quarter when he intercepted a floating pass at Onalaska’s 10, and senior Jess Ondell finished the game with a pick in the red zone.
Larson finished 12 of 23 with 193 yards and two touchdowns passing. The first of the two scores, which both came in the first half, put Onalaska on the board first when Larson hit Landon Peterson in stride on a deep post route and he took it 80 yards. The second took advantage of an aggressive Raiders front, as Larson hit senior tight end/H-back David Luck with a screen pass that went for a 47-yard TD.
“It felt awesome,” Luck said of his touchdown. “I got some great blocks leading up to it, and it just felt really good. Last year, I watched Jack Weber do this (play tight end) and he was pretty good so I just learned and this year I’m stepping up.”
Luck, who also played extensively as a defensive end/outside linebacker on defense, said he knew Hudson would pose a great challenge, and that Onalaska had what it took to come away with a debut win.
“We knew we had to finish,” Luck said. “We had to play four quarters with them, we knew it was going to be a defensive battle, and we ended up taking it.”