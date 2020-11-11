High school football: Onalaska wideout Hudson Weber finishing the season strong

“He is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen,” Peterson said. “... He doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s a workaholic, and he’s a beast. I couldn’t be happier to be teammates with him.”

Part of what makes Weber so potent is his unique blend of size and skill. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, has a leg up on many defensive backs. But he’s quick and agile enough — he also plays hockey — to shake defenders, as he did on 23-yard TD against Aquinas.

On top of that, Yashinsky said that he’s been impressed with how Weber has continued to learn more about the offense, and his connection with Larson has clearly improved over the course of the season — from breaking off routes to a developed trust in jump balls.

One other factor, Weber feels, has been equally important.

“I’d say my confidence has also grown from that, and I’m just building on it after each week,” he said.

That confidence — and the growing connection with Larson — was apparent in the Hilltoppers’ two games without Peterson, including an impressive performance against St. Croix Central (four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns).