High school football: Onalaska wideout Hudson Weber finishing the season strong

ONALASKA — Hudson Weber has done a little bit of everything for the Onalaska High School football team this season.
In addition to being the Hilltoppers’ leading receiver, the senior is a key piece of the team’s stout defense, handles long snapping duties and has been tasked to kick off the past few weeks in Ben Faas’ absence.
That’s not to mention Weber even threw a touchdown pass in Onalaska’s 46-6 win over Aquinas on Oct. 30.
“He’s a sneaky, really good athlete because he’s so quiet; he doesn’t put himself out there a lot in terms of getting noticed,” Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky said. “But he’s one of those kids that literally can do anything on our team.”
Weber is willing to take on whatever role Yashinsky needs him to fill, but he’s partial to lining up on the outside and catching passes from junior quarterback Ayden Larson — and it’s easy to see why.
Weber’s 22 catches, 462 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches all lead the team, and he’s only improved as the season has progressed. In that win over the Blugolds, Onalaska’s final regular-season game, Weber hauled in six passes for 133 yards and two scores.
He and his team will look to carry that momentum into the WIAA postseason, which begins Friday. The Hilltoppers (4-2), who are playing in Division 2 and are the top seed in their “regional” tournament, will host fourth-seeded Portage at 7 p.m.
“I think our mindset is just have two very fun weeks of football and make the seniors’ last two games memorable,” Weber said.
Weber’s emergence as a go-to threat for Onalaska has been anything but surprising. Before the season, Yashinsky, Larson and senior wideout Landon Peterson all mentioned Weber as a name to watch after he ended last season with a bang.
In the Hilltoppers’ loss to Monroe in the opening round of the Division 3 playoffs, Weber totaled seven catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns — nearly half of his production for the entire year.
Even that performance wasn’t shocking. Weber’s ability to produce numbers like those has never been in question; he simply wasn’t seeing as many touches while playing behind a talented senior class — which included running back Nathan Lubinsky, wideout Hank Olsen and tight end Conner Haggerty — and Peterson.
“We knew he was good,” Yashinsky said. “It was just one of those things of waiting for your turn to shine.”
Weber wasted no time in making his presence felt as one of Larson’s top targets this season by catching five passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Tomah in Week 1.
He followed with four catches for 82 yards against Edgar the next week before being held in check by West Salem (one catch for 7 yards). But in the past three games, Weber has totaled 12 catches for 290 yards and five scores.
“He is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen,” Peterson said. “... He doesn’t take anything for granted. He’s a workaholic, and he’s a beast. I couldn’t be happier to be teammates with him.”
Part of what makes Weber so potent is his unique blend of size and skill. At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, has a leg up on many defensive backs. But he’s quick and agile enough — he also plays hockey — to shake defenders, as he did on 23-yard TD against Aquinas.
On top of that, Yashinsky said that he’s been impressed with how Weber has continued to learn more about the offense, and his connection with Larson has clearly improved over the course of the season — from breaking off routes to a developed trust in jump balls.
One other factor, Weber feels, has been equally important.
“I’d say my confidence has also grown from that, and I’m just building on it after each week,” he said.
That confidence — and the growing connection with Larson — was apparent in the Hilltoppers’ two games without Peterson, including an impressive performance against St. Croix Central (four catches for 123 yards and two touchdowns).
Peterson’s return against the Blugolds didn’t slow Weber, and — along with senior running back Albert Romero and the offensive line — Onalaska’s offense, which has averaged 48 points over the past two games, seems to be clicking as the team heads into the postseason.
Portage, meanwhile, enters the playoffs at 2-5 and has scored just six points over its past three games while allowing 135. Friday’s winner will advance to play the winner of second-seeded Baraboo and third-seeded Tomah next week.
After missing last week because of COVID-19, the Hilltoppers are happy to return to the field.
“Our roster is going to be a little bit depleted, so we’re going to run the ball and our plan is to try and shorten the game,” Yashinsky said. “Slow down our tempo, run the clock down and just try to get out of this one just playing a solid game with as few mistakes as possible.
“... If we would have tried to go last week, we would have ended up having to shut down for the rest of the season, I think, because we would have had too much contact tracing that we just wouldn’t be able to play. So it was a really smart decision to just sit that one out and look forward to the last two (weeks) because otherwise we wouldn’t be playing.”
