High school football: Onalaska, with defense forcing seven turnovers, holds off Holmen

ONALASKA — After suffering a stunning last-minute loss to open the season, Tom Yashinsky pulled some video from key moments of that game to show his Onalaska High School football team how it responded.
“And it wasn’t good,” Yashinsky said.
Fast forward to Friday, and the Hilltoppers were in a position that was eerily similar to their Week 1 loss to Baraboo.
A multiple-possession lead in the third quarter? Check. That lead dwindling because of an onside kick and a quarterback, this time Holmen senior Luke LeClaire, making big plays? Check and check.
But this time, Onalaska’s response was — in fact — good.
The defense, which was instrumental in building the team’s healthy lead, forced three late turnovers and senior quarterback Ayden Larson orchestrated a scoring drive to help the Hilltoppers hold off the Vikings for a 37-23 victory in their MVC opener.
“We talked about your ‘R.’ ‘E’ plus ‘R’ equals ‘O.’ Event plus response equals outcome,” said Yashinsky, whose team has won two in a row since falling to Baraboo. “We talked about focus on your ‘R.’ How are you going to respond when that stuff happens?
“And what I saw tonight was when stuff happened, guys were picking each other up.”
While Larson and the offense moved the ball effectively on the ground and through the air — Larson finished with 325 total yards and three touchdowns — it was Onalaska’s defense that led that charge.
The Hilltoppers (2-1, 1-0) forced seven turnovers — four of which came in the first half, including a 27-yard scoop and score by junior defensive lineman Jonathan Knickrehm that put them up 23-0 at the break. But none were more important than their final three to halt Holmen’s momentum.
After Larson found junior wideout Nicky Odom for a 90-yard catch and run for a score to put Onalaska in front 30-8 with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter, LeClaire returned the ensuing kickoff to the Hilltoppers’ 16. Five plays later, senior fullback Breken Turner punched it in from 2 yards out.
Turner then perfectly executed an onside kick, which slowly spun its way past the required 10 yards and into the hands of senior Hayden Goodell, who had walled off Onalaska’s front line.
LeClaire broke multiple tackles on the next play and picked up 30 yards to move the Vikings (0-3, 0-1) into the red zone, and he scored his lone rushing touchdown three plays later to bring Holmen within 30-21 at the end of the third quarter.
LeClaire finished with 16 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown, while Max LeClaire had a team-high 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
“Life’s full of adversity, and when you look at a game like this, if your kids fight back through adversity (and) at the end you lose on the scoreboard, OK,” Vikings coach Travis Kowalski said. “But you’re teaching them a life lesson, and these guys came back out, they rallied, they played hard.”
But that’s when the Hilltoppers’ defense stepped in.
With Holmen driving early in the fourth quarter, senior defensive lineman Donovan Olson forced LeClaire to fumble and sophomore Adam Skifton recovered.
The Vikings had the ball on Onalaska’s 14 on their next possession, but junior Aiden Sommerfield anticipated a pop pass — a play he said he practiced making reads on all week — and made a one-handed interception.
Holmen had the ball once more with less than 15 seconds to play, but Larson intercepted Reid Tengblad to end the game.
“That third quarter, I don’t know about the rest of the team, but I was very nervous because they just kept going down and scoring,” Sommerfield said. “But (we) took a stand, stopped them at the end, stopped them when it counted.”
“To be able to lock down like that and kind of get back to forcing those turnovers is huge,” Larson added. “Our defense is what won us this game, to be honest with you.”
Larson did his part on the offensive side, too, including a key drive after Skifton fell on Olson’s forced fumble. The quarterback had eight straight carries and took the Hilltoppers a total of 57 yards for a touchdown while eating nearly five minutes off the clock.
By the time he finished the drive with a patient run from the 2, Onalaska led 37-21 with 1:43 left.
“Our offensive line came back on that last drive, and they pounded it,” Larson said. “Everyone knew we were running the ball, eat the clock, and they did it. They stepped up, and they pounded it right through them.”
In addition to completing nine of his 15 passes for 193 yards and two scores, Larson had 36 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown. That workload was by design after Yashinsky taped Holmen’s loss to Menasha this past spring.
“I saw what Menasha did and how they attacked them running the ball without a running back,” Yashinsky said. “Spread them out but still have a ball carrier. And, honestly, we just stole that game plan.”
Larson threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Michael Skemp late in the first quarter for the game’s first score. Skemp, who also caught a touchdown on an end around pass from classmate Ben Faas, finished with eight catches for 107 yards and two TDs.
Faas also connected on a 31-yard field goal in Onalaska’s big first half.
The Vikings will still be searching for their first win when they host River Falls next week, while the Hilltoppers aim to extend their winning streak against Central.
“I think it’s a huge game for us,” Larson said of Friday’s win. “I think it might be the turning point of our season because we were 1-1, right? I didn’t think we played our best game last week even though we won by a decent amount, and we know we have Central next.”
