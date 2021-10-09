High school football: Onalaska worn down in loss to River Falls

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team tried a variety of ways to get anything going on the ground Friday night.

Straight gives to sophomore running back Brady Kuhn between the tackles. Designed quarterback runs with senior Ayden Larson following a lead blocker. Jet sweeps to get speedy junior wideout Nick Odom on the edge, though those were technically passes from Larson.

Regardless of what the Hilltoppers did, a River Falls defender seemed to always be in the way. And though Onalaska was able to move the ball through the air, an inconsistent rushing attack set off a costly chain reaction.

Unable to churn out yards on the ground, the Hilltoppers struggled to maintain drives — particularly in the second half. The defense, then, rarely got a breather. And that allowed the Wildcats’ own rushing attack, which had been bottled up in the first half, to find its footing and continue to wear down a defense that was already growing tired.

Onalaska’s offense made a few plays late to keep the team in the game, but the damage had been done to the defense in what was ultimately a 36-27 MVC loss to River Falls.

“We gave their offense too many snaps — because of the offense, not because of the defense,” said Hilltoppers coach Tom Yashinsky, whose team dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference. “Our defense played a really good game for the entire game. It just got worn down at the end because we weren’t moving it.”

Larson completed 22 of his 28 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns, though 159 of those yards and both scores came on Onalaska’s final two possessions after it went down 29-14 midway through the fourth quarter.

And the Hilltoppers totaled just 21 rushing yards and 20 carries, including 10 carries for 4 yards from Larson and nine carries for 13 yards for Kuhn.

“They’re just really good up front,” Yashinsky said. “... We knew that they didn’t defend the pass as well as the run, but you don’t want to turn it into a game where you’re chucking it the whole night. You want to try and kill some clock. We just couldn’t do it.”

Still, Onalaska didn’t need to run the ball to take a lead into half, as Larson connected with senior wide receiver Michael Skemp for multiple big plays that set up a pair of touchdowns.

Skemp, who frequently saw man coverage from the slot, hauled in catches of 33 and 25 yards — both on third downs — on the Hilltoppers’ second possession of the game to set up a 2-yard TD run by Kuhn.

On the team’s next possession, Skemp had catches of 34 and 19 yards — again on third downs — to set up a 1-yard TD run by Larson that gave Onalaska a 14-13 lead at the break.

While the defense struggled to get off the field on third down and allowed Wildcats senior quarterback Vito Massa to complete 10 of his 18 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns — both of which came on third downs — in the first half, the Hilltoppers limited River Falls (6-3, 6-0) to 41 rushing yards in the first half.

“We wanted to force them to pass, and they hit the pass,” Yashinsky said. “It’s hard to stop it all.”

And after scoring on its final two drives of the first half, Onalaska’s offense sputtered as the Wildcats switched from man coverage to zone.

The Hilltoppers’ first two possessions of the second half were three-and-outs and took a combined 2 minutes, 53 seconds off the clock.

Kuhn opened the second half with a 4-yard rush, but Larson’s second-down pass was incomplete and the quarterback was sacked on third down.

Kuhn was met at the line of scrimmage to start Onalaska’s next possession before picking up 4 yards on second down. But Larson and sophomore wideout Adam Skifton weren’t on the same page on third down, and the pass fell incomplete.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, put together a pair of scoring drives.

First, they went 59 yards on eight plays, capped by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Massa to senior tight end Ethan Campbell on fourth-and-6. Massa finished 13-of-24 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns, while Campbell caught two touchdowns.

Then, they ate up 5:17 of clock on a 13-play drive that ended with a 22-yard field goal from Aleck Ross, which made the Hilltoppers’ deficit 22-14 with 11:53 left in the fourth quarter.

Onalaska managed to pick up a first down on the ensuing possession and appeared to have another when Larson found Skemp on the sideline for a sizable gain on third-and-11. But a hold brought that play back, the drive stalled, and the Hilltoppers punted.

River Falls needed only five plays — all runs — to extend its lead. Senior Tyler Haydon started the drive with a 53-yard run, and he punched it in from 1 yard out shortly after to push the Wildcats’ advantage to 29-14 with 6:18 to play.

Larson orchestrated a scoring drive in response, and his 14-yard touchdown pass to Skemp on fourth down kept Onalaska within striking distance down 29-21.

Skemp finished with nine catches for 177 yards and that touchdown.

But the defense, worn down from being on the field for most of the second half, couldn’t come up with a stop to give the ball back to the offense. Instead, runs of 18 and 32 yards from Haydon pushed the Hilltoppers’ deficit back to double-digits.

River Falls finished with 221 yards on the ground, including 127 from Haydon in the second half.

Larson threw a touchdown pass to Odom, who finished with nine catches for 99 yards, with 17 seconds left to bring the game to its final score.

Despite the loss, Yashinsky was pleased that his team played the conference leader as tight as it did.

“We stuck with them, right? Nobody else in the conference was within two touchdowns, and nobody else played a close game,” Yashinksy said. “Nobody else made these guys pucker up a little bit, you know? We played it down to the wire. They’re a good team.”

Onalaska will look to rebound next week at Tomah as it wraps up the regular season.

Eric Lee can be reached at eric.lee@lee.net or via Twitter @ByEricLee

