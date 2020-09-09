High school football: Onalaska's Colton Hougom ready to build on breakout year

That experience should make for a simple transition for quarterback Ayden Larson and running back Micheal Savarin, who are likely to replace Austin Larson and Nathan Lubinsky, who graduated.

“They’re going to make it so easy for us,” Ayden Larson said. “I mean, last year, we had Lubinsky and the O-line — most of them started, we lost one guy — and we ran over people. So I expect we’re going to do that again this year.”

Hougom has similar expectations, and a repeat of his junior year could further boost his recruiting prospects.

Hougom has heard from a number of programs — UW-La Crosse, St. Thomas, Minnesota-Duluth and Bemidji State among them — though the pandemic has made the process a bit more difficult. But he’s grateful he’s able to play this fall instead of next spring so he can showcase himself to coaching staffs.

“A lot of these coaches have texted me, saying they’re going to try to be at as many games as they can, which is awesome for me,” Hougom said. “I really didn’t have a chance to show myself this spring. I was planning on going to combines and a bunch of football camps that I signed up for, but COVID ruined it all.”

But at this point, Hougom isn’t worried about picking a school. He’s just happy to be back on the field.

“I actually showed up yesterday an hour and a half early,” he said. “It was awesome just putting that helmet on. We’ve got music. It’s just a party out here. I cannot wait to get to Friday nights.”

