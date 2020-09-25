High school football: Onalaska's first half too much for Tomah

The Timberwolves scored again when quarterback Justin Gerke rolled to the left and found Luke Buckendahl down the sideline for a 66-yard touchdown strike.

"Our effort was there," Protz said. "I'm proud of the kids on how they adjusted. We had some good opportunities in the first half, but we didn't make some plays that would have put us in a better position."

Yashinsky hopes to clean up his team's mistakes but said some of them were inevitable.

"I knew ball security would be an issue," he said. "We're behind where we want to be with X's and O's. The time hasn't been put into it because of so much other stuff."

Yashinsky said he and his players are still grateful for any football time at all. He said everything associated with COVID-19 makes him appreciate his time as coach.

"The best part of my day is 3:30 to 6," he said. "In a world that's really crazy right now, it gives you something to experience. It's the smiles on the kids' faces that makes it worth it."

