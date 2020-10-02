High school football: Onalaska's missed chances costly against Edgar

Dane Wood recovered an Edgar fumble in the second quarter, but the Hilltoppers gave the ball right back with a fumble on the next snap. Albert Romero blocked a field goal in the third quarter, but another fumble two plays later gave the Wildcats a short field for their first touchdown drive.

Edgar needed to go just 21 yards for that touchdown, and quarterback Konnor Wolf completed an 8-yard pass to Brayden Baumgartner on fourth-and-6 from the 17 to keep the drive alive. Brewster finished that drive off with a 1-yard run on third-and-goal with 4:44 left in the third.

The Wildcats moved the ball much better in the second half after gaining just 24 total yards in the first two quarters.

"They widened their splits and started gashing us a little," Yashinsky said of the Wildcats, who rushed for 118 yards after heading to halftime with minus-8 yards on the ground. "We got a little banged up in the second half, but we didn't tackle well, either."

Brewster's second touchdown — a 9-yard run that finished off a 51-yard drive made the score 12-0 with 10:20 on the clock. That drive was set up by the first of Austin Dahlke's two interceptions.