High school football: Onalaska's missed chances costly against Edgar

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High school football team needed one more chance to make good on a comeback Friday night, but state powerhouse Edgar wasn't about to allow it.
The Hilltoppers scored on a 99-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to five points, but the Wildcats picked up two first downs in the final 2 minutes, 28 seconds run out the clock on a significant 12-7 victory.
Edgar, which was the WIAA Division 7 state runner-up the last two seasons and has won seven state titles, claimed a victory over an Onalaska team that qualified for last year's Division 3 playoff field.
The Wildcats (2-0) used two second-half touchdown runs by Kyle Brewster to counter a that late touchdown drive by the Hilltoppers (1-1) and make good on a rare opportunity to play a much bigger school.
Brewster gained 72 yards on 20 carries and converted third-and-2 and fourth-and-1 handoffs into first downs to stop Onalaska from building on its 99-yard fourth-quarter scoring drive.
"We didn't step up to play," said Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky, whose team opened the season with a 39-13 win over Tomah last week. "It comes down to the fact that they outplayed us. Anyone here saw that tonight."
Onalaska turned the ball over four times — twice on fumbles and twice on interceptions — and didn't take advantage of some of the big plays it made defensively and on special teams.
Dane Wood recovered an Edgar fumble in the second quarter, but the Hilltoppers gave the ball right back with a fumble on the next snap. Albert Romero blocked a field goal in the third quarter, but another fumble two plays later gave the Wildcats a short field for their first touchdown drive.
Edgar needed to go just 21 yards for that touchdown, and quarterback Konnor Wolf completed an 8-yard pass to Brayden Baumgartner on fourth-and-6 from the 17 to keep the drive alive. Brewster finished that drive off with a 1-yard run on third-and-goal with 4:44 left in the third.
The Wildcats moved the ball much better in the second half after gaining just 24 total yards in the first two quarters.
"They widened their splits and started gashing us a little," Yashinsky said of the Wildcats, who rushed for 118 yards after heading to halftime with minus-8 yards on the ground. "We got a little banged up in the second half, but we didn't tackle well, either."
Brewster's second touchdown — a 9-yard run that finished off a 51-yard drive made the score 12-0 with 10:20 on the clock. That drive was set up by the first of Austin Dahlke's two interceptions.
Onalaska's only scoring drive required 19 plays and two fourth-down conversions. Ayden Larsen completed a pass to Hudson Weber to convert the first one, and Romero picked up 7 yards on fourth-and-2 from the 8 for the second. Romero also scored the touchdown, which was followed by a Ben Faas extra point that cut Edgar's deficit to the final margin with 2:28 left.
Romero carried 10 times for 42 yards for the Hilltoppers, who received 43 rushing yards from Michael Savarin and Landon Peterson. Weber caught four passes for a team-high 82 yards.
But things wouldn't been that tight had the Hilltoppers converted on very good field position throughout the first half. Onalaska's second, third and fourth possessions all began inside Edgar's 40 and resulted in no points.
A Nick Odom reverse appeared to give the Hilltoppers an 8-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, but a holding call brought the play back . After Larsen was sacked on third-and-16, Faas left a 35-yard field goal just short.
Wood just missed a diving Peterson for what would have been a big gain on a halfback option later in the second quarter. Larsen, who was 12-for-33 for 139 yards and two interceptions, also missed badly on a toss to a wide open Woods down the middle of the field on Onalaska's final first-half possession.
"The reverse, the open fly sweep pass and the one where Dane was running down the middle of the field open," Yashinsky said. "We had a lot of spots where we didn't play our best game tonight."
October 2: Edgar vs Onalaska
