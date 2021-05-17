High school football: Pairs from Bangor, G-E-T, Arcadia earn WFCA All-State honors

Pairs from the Bangor, G-E-T and Arcadia high school football teams earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State honors, the organization announced Monday.

Bangor senior linebacker Hayden Lyga was selected to the All-State team, as was G-E-T senior offensive lineman Trevor Daffinson. Cardinals senior defensive lineman Ethan Hemmersbach was named honorable mention, joining Red Hawks senior running back Luke Vance.

Lyga led his team with 67 tackles, and Hemmersbach was also a key member of a defense that had three shutouts and allowed only 6.7 points per game.

Daffinson helped pave the way for an offense that ran for 338.2 yards per game, and Vance was the main beneficiary of that, averaging 162.8 yards per game to go with 11 total touchdowns.

Arcadia junior Kaden Updike and senior Evan Pauly earned honorable mention at defensive back and wide receiver, respectively. Pauly had 15 catches for 309 yards and six touchdowns in six games, while Updike led the Raiders with 48 tackles and had two interceptions, including one that he returned for a touchdown.

De Soto junior defensive end Josh Boardman was an honorable mention selection; he led the Pirates with 61 tackles, including eight for loss.

