The WIAA released its high school football playoff qualifiers and their respective divisions late Friday night, and a number of Coulee Region teams graced the list.
Holmen (6-3) and Central (5-4) both qualified and will be playing in Division 2, while Onalaska (8-1) and Sparta (7-2) will be playing in Division 3.
Black River Falls (5-4) will be competing in Division 4.
Aquinas (6-3), G-E-T (8-1), Prairie du Chien (8-1) and Arcadia (5-4) will be playing in Division 5. The Red Hawks are the largest qualifier in Division 5. G-E-T’s enrollment is 423; Kiel, the smallest qualifier in Division 4, has an enrollment of 425. The Blugolds, with an enrollment of 299, are the smallest qualifier in Division 5.
Melrose-Mindoro (5-4) will be playing in Division 6.
Bangor (9-0), De Soto (7-2), Brookwood (7-2), Cashton (5-4) and Blair-Taylor (7-2) will be playing in Division 7.
Playoff brackets will be released Saturday.