It happens almost in unison and it’s a sign of a team still getting used to being back on the field.
At any break in practice, the racheting sound of chin straps loosening and helmets popping off sweaty heads signify an exciting fact: Football’s back.
At least for some teams. Central, Bangor, and Melrose-Mindoro high schools were among the programs who got their football season started on Tuesday, as opposed to the majority of Wisconsin schools, which will hold their first practices on Wednesday.
Teams that’ll play their first games on Thursday, Aug. 16 — like the Red Raiders (at Eau Claire North), Cardinals and Mustangs (playing each other at Melrose-Mindoro) — got to start practice a day early.
“It’s weird starting July 31,” Central coach Tony Servais said Tuesday after his team finished its second practice session at the high school. “But (the players) are excited, we’re excited as coaches. It’s fun to get back out here.”
The Red Raiders, coming off a 5-5 season in which they went 4-3 and finished fourth in the MVC, have one of the more talented rosters in terms of returning starters in the area.
Junior quarterback Johnny Davis showed the conference his skill at maneuvering the Red Raiders’ new spread offense, and even though his season was limited to a half a game, receiver Jordan Davis proved to be a tough cover. The Davis twins — both NCAA Division I basketball recruits — command a good amount of the conversation around Central, but the Red Raiders have much more than just those two.
Senior Jamar Davis — a WIAA state track meet regular and part of podium-placing relay teams — looks to be a featured player in the Central attack. He can be effective as a receiver or as a jet-sweep runner. Stephen Cross, a lightning-fast running back from a season ago, is back to aid the backfield. And David Hayden provides sure hands and depth in the receiving corps.
Servais said he and his coaches are having a good time adapting the offense to its talent level and finding creative ways to get players the ball in space.
“We can throw so many guys in there, and still play fast,” Servais said. “Everybody’s got their unique talents, so we’ll try to get them in there at spots that can helps us. It is nice to have all of that at your arsenal there.”
Another advantage Central has is experience. They return a handful of starters on both sides of the ball, which isn’t the case for many teams this season.
Jamar Davis said the time playing together has created a strong bond among the players, and he believes that will be a big factor.
“Trust,” Jamar Davis said when discussing the team’s strengths. “It was hard at first, but we gradually trusted each other more and more. That’s why I feel like we’ll do well as a team.”