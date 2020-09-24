High school football: QB Jackson Flottmeyer ready to run offense as a sophomore

Jackson Flottmeyer received his first taste of varsity football last season, and he liked it.
He doesn’t have the best memories of playing quarterback for most of the Blugolds’ 38-0 loss to G-E-T in the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, but he valued the opportunity.
Flottmeyer, now a sophomore, is back to build on what he started that night against the Red Hawks. He didn’t have the most successful experience, but Flottmeyer showed Aquinas coach Tom Lee that he should be excited about the future.
“Jackson never flinched when we had to use him out there as a freshman last year,” Lee said. “We have known for a long time that he was going to be really good, but we think now that he is going to be a pretty special player.”
Growing 4 inches and putting on 40 pounds did nothing to lower the expectations the Blugolds had for the 6-foot-5, 213-pound Flottmeyer, who will have the benefit of being surrounded by some very good and experienced skill players as he takes over the offense.
He knew the opportunity available to him this season if football was going to be played, and he took full advantage by working hard on his own and with teammates throughout the summer.
“I had a great group of guys to throw the ball to just about every day,” said Flottmeyer, singling out seniors Will Cambio and Matt Reuteman and sophomore Ming Huang as regulars. “We would usually go to the field at UW-L, and we would go for an hour or two.”
Flottmeyer also beefed up his strength work with the help of Caledonia graduate Eddie Hodges of Three Rivers Performance.
“I think I was with him just about every day,” Flottmeyer said of Hodges. “He helped me so much. I had a great example with Gavin Wetzel being the quarterback last year, and he showed me how important the weight room is.
“I realized that that’s where I needed to be over the summer.”
It was music to Lee’s ears because Flottmeyer is making himself better to make the team better with players like Cambio, Aiden Lee and Lukas Beck around him.
Cambio and Lee combined for nearly 1,200 rushing yards, more than 400 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Beck didn’t play as a junior, but he has won multiple Division 3 track and field championships as a sprinter.
“Cambio is like a little Swiss Army knife for us,” Lee said. “But I think what he does best is just bring energy. He is a great role player, and his role is to be an energy guy while he does all of those things for us.
“He isn’t the kid you will notice when he gets off the bus, but he will play hard, and that’s contagious.”
Junior Quinn Miskowski is another player who showed the ability to make things happen while on the field last season by scoring five touchdowns.
Regardless of the combination, the Blugolds are clearly looking to take another step forward from last season’s success. Aquinas was 7-4 in 2019 after putting together a combined record of 3-24 from 2016-2018.
Aiden Lee thinks this team can carry over the created momentum.
“Last season was a literal restart for the football program,” he said. “Going from barely being able to win a game for three years to winning seven is unheard of.
“And this program is only going up from here. The numbers are going up, the fitness and weight programs are getting better, and everything is just looking good.”
The Blugolds, who have no home games in 2020, are scheduled to begin their season at Viroqua on Oct. 2.
Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
