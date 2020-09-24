High school football: QB Jackson Flottmeyer ready to run offense as a sophomore

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jackson Flottmeyer received his first taste of varsity football last season, and he liked it.

He doesn’t have the best memories of playing quarterback for most of the Blugolds’ 38-0 loss to G-E-T in the second round of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, but he valued the opportunity.

Flottmeyer, now a sophomore, is back to build on what he started that night against the Red Hawks. He didn’t have the most successful experience, but Flottmeyer showed Aquinas coach Tom Lee that he should be excited about the future.

“Jackson never flinched when we had to use him out there as a freshman last year,” Lee said. “We have known for a long time that he was going to be really good, but we think now that he is going to be a pretty special player.”

Growing 4 inches and putting on 40 pounds did nothing to lower the expectations the Blugolds had for the 6-foot-5, 213-pound Flottmeyer, who will have the benefit of being surrounded by some very good and experienced skill players as he takes over the offense.

He knew the opportunity available to him this season if football was going to be played, and he took full advantage by working hard on his own and with teammates throughout the summer.