Joe Wopat experienced some growing pains while starting his first game for the West Salem High School football team last week.
But the senior grew increasingly comfortable in helping the Panthers beat G-E-T 14-7.
The same could be said for his performance in Friday’s 33-6 win over Tomah in an MVC opener because he was at his best later in the game.
“Schematically, we thought we would be able to use our quarterback run game a little more this week,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “We like to run our quarterback, and we were able to pop him on a few tonight.”
Wopat ran 17 times for 62 yards and galloped 16 yards for the final touchdown of the game. He also completed 8 of 15 passes including a 35-yarder that set up a touchdown earlier in the game.
That completion was pulled down by Trenton Foreman between two Tomah defenders, but the important thing was that Wopat gave him a chance at the ball.
Wopat was hit for losses on five occasions, but he was there — along with junior running back Therrick Roberts — to pick up yards late in the game after the offense struggled for a stretch in the second half.
Wopat completed just 4 of his first 11 passes before connecting on 5 of his last 6 attempts.
West Salem’s defense, which allowed 139 total yards, was the standout performance of the victory. The Panthers will need that kind of effort again against Holmen next week and in every game it plays beyond the rest of the season.
But it will also need consistent play from Wopat at a very important position, and he is showing he can provide that.
LOGAN HOLDS OFF WISNIEWSKI CHALLENGE: Sparta knew it had to challenge Logan will more than senior running back Bryce Edwards. The Rangers’ defensive line and front seven as a whole had too much ability to let Sparta’s top option to be as highly effective as he’s been in early this season.
Edwards finished with a season-low 24 yards on 10 carries, but junior quarterback Cole Wisniewski had a solid game despite the Rangers’ comeback that held Sparta to 15 offensive plays in the second half as Logan won 30-29. He had 58 yards and a score passing, and 17 yards and a TD rushing.
Sparta coach Adam Dow said he was happy with how Wisniewski read the defense on run plays and kept the ball when appropriate against the Rangers’ front. He also said the Spartans’ coaching staff did some things — like putting Wisniewski on the move via roll outs and moving pockets — to help simplify the reads in the passing game.
“When he’s in the pocket and he’s doing a scramble drill, it’s normally successful for us,” Dow said. “You get him outside and he can make a read, and if it’s not there he can take off, it’s never a bad thing.”
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN WINS WILD GAME: Tyler Smock scored on a 3-yard run with 20 seconds left to help the Blackhawks beat Westby 43-40 in a wild nonconference game in Prairie du Chien on Saturday afternoon.
The Norsemen (2-1), who led 19-0 in the second quarter, seemed to answer Prairie du Chien’s big comeback when Austin Mowery returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown with 2:54 left. That touchdown immediately answered a TD pass from Gavin Gillitzer to Dylan Coleman that gave the Blackhawks (3-0) their first lead.
Gillitzer passed for 247 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 71 more for Prairie du Chien, while Ryan Daines gained 142 on 27 carries for the Norsemen, who scored the first three touchdowns of the game and rushed for 293 yards.
Smock had 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five catches to go with his winning touchdown.
Gillitzer has passed for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns while being intercepted once in the first three games. He has also rushed for 190 yards and four touchdowns.