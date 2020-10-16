High school football: Radcliffe sparks Melrose-Mindoro to victory

MELROSE — In what has been a season of unknowns, Raef Radcliffe made something very clear from the get-go Friday night at a chilly Melrose-Mindoro High School football field.

This kid can play.

Radcliffe, a 177-pound junior running back/defensive back with burner speed, scored three touchdowns — two on the ground, one with a climb-the-ladder catch — and intercepted a pass to seal the game as Melrose-Mindoro beat Independence/Gilmanton 28-14.

It was the Mustangs (2-1, 2-0) second consecutive win in a season that has been anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a performance that Radcliffe will remember for a long time, and it came on a hometown trifecta as it was senior night, parent’s night and homecoming all in one.

“I think so, this is one of my favorite games. I don’t know if I can top it, but I am going to try and top it every time out,” said Radcliffe, who scored on runs on 63 and 23 yards, then caught a 32-yard scoring strike from Tucker Sbraggia on a critical fourth-down play.

“We are just happy to get some games. We didn’t even know if we were going to get a game and right now I am ecstatic that we get three. Anything can change; I am just glad to be playing right now.”