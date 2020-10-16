High school football: Radcliffe sparks Melrose-Mindoro to victory

MELROSE — In what has been a season of unknowns, Raef Radcliffe made something very clear from the get-go Friday night at a chilly Melrose-Mindoro High School football field.
This kid can play.
Radcliffe, a 177-pound junior running back/defensive back with burner speed, scored three touchdowns — two on the ground, one with a climb-the-ladder catch — and intercepted a pass to seal the game as Melrose-Mindoro beat Independence/Gilmanton 28-14.
It was the Mustangs (2-1, 2-0) second consecutive win in a season that has been anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a performance that Radcliffe will remember for a long time, and it came on a hometown trifecta as it was senior night, parent’s night and homecoming all in one.
“I think so, this is one of my favorite games. I don’t know if I can top it, but I am going to try and top it every time out,” said Radcliffe, who scored on runs on 63 and 23 yards, then caught a 32-yard scoring strike from Tucker Sbraggia on a critical fourth-down play.
“We are just happy to get some games. We didn’t even know if we were going to get a game and right now I am ecstatic that we get three. Anything can change; I am just glad to be playing right now.”
In a season where game schedules, and even practices, can change almost daily, Melrose-Mindoro somehow blocked out the world’s problems and focused on using a punishing running game and a basic, hard-nosed defense to grind out a victory. The Mustangs racked up 319 yards, 259 on the ground, while holding the Indees to 198 total yards.
Melrose-Mindoro’s defense settled down after Independence/Gilmanton pieced together a 10-play, 53-yard opening drive to take an 8-0 lead. The Mustangs, led by Sbraggia’s punishing play on defense, sacked I/G quarterback Christian Killian four times and forced him to fumble once.
“He (Sbraggia) did a nice job at D-end, staying home and turning some guys in and our linebackers filled. He did some nice work there all night long. They all did, really proud of these kids,” Melrose-Mindoro coach Tory Lockington said.
“The defense really stepped up when we needed to, and you always have that bend-but-don’t-break mentality, and they really stepped up and held those guys.”
Radcliffe stepped up from the start. On the Mustangs’ first play from scrimmage, he burst through a hole on the right side, broke an arm tackle, then zipped 63 yards on what was an 11-second, one-play drive. Blake Christianson’s kick brought the Mustangs within 8-7, but Melrose-Mindoro wouldn’t trail for long.
Support Local Journalism
The Mustangs’ defense would hold the Indees on the next possession, then used a seven-play, 65-yard drive that Elijah Miller capped with a 2-yard run. The PAT kick failed, but Melrose-Mindoro had a 13-8 lead with 9 minutes, 52 seconds left in the first half.
The Mustangs never trailed again.
“I never lost doubt, at all. I told the boys before the game this is special. It is senior night, parents night, and it is homecoming. That is the most important,” said Sbraggia, who completed 4 of 9 passes for 60 yards and rushed six times for 32 yards.
“We needed to show up for all the seniors, not only me, and when you come into this game you are going to have to give all-out effort.”
Radcliffe’s effort was undeniable. After his initial scoring burst, he used a powerful yet elusive running style to break a 23-yard scoring run with 5:18 left in the third quarter. His TD capped a five-play, 85-yard drive that put Mel-Min on top 19-8. Sbraggia ran in the 2-point conversion to make it 21-14.
Then came the back-breaker, as the Mustangs’ defense — which allowed I/G receiver Gael Leon to sneak behind two defenders for 47-yard scoring play to cut the lead to seven with 2:41 left in the third — came up with a fourth-down stop with 8:09 remaining.
Melrose-Mindoro then iced the game when Sbraggia hit a streaking Radcliffe down the right sideline with what appeared to be a slightly overthrown pass. Somehow Radcliffe tracked it down, went high, and snared it for a 32-yard score.
“It was a beautiful pass by Tucker and I went up and got it,” Radcliffe said. “I didn’t have any popcorn on my hands as they like to say. I just went up and got it.”
Sbraggia smiled when he heard that reply, but said he had no doubt Radcliffe would catch the ball.
“He has got wheels. I knew he could get there, he’s got wheels. He had that sticky glue on his gloves, you know,” Sbraggia said.
Now it’s time to move on the next game, Sbraggia said, as there are just three regular-season games left for the Mustangs.
“It is a tough time, it is a tough time not being able to playoffs or whatever, and not knowing if we are going to be able to play next week with COVID,” Sbraggia said. “Like coach says, try to get to 1-0 each week. We try and get better each week and win out the week.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!