High school football: Return of Jordan Davis gives La Crosse Central a shot in the arm

Quarterback Johnny Davis just smiled and turned to look at the football field behind Central High School before starting to answer the question.
Describing how it felt to have his brother, Jordan, back on the field to catch passes after an injury in the first game stole last season from him was easy.
“Oh, my God, it’s such a relief to have him back out there,” Johnny said. “We lost some good receivers like Greg Kohler and (Zach) Lueth from last year, and we need him. There are a lot of ways to get him the ball, too.”
The Red Raiders can throw the 6-foot-5 junior fade passes and screens. They can use his speed to hit him with long passes down the middle of the field or sideline, too.
Central showed it could move the ball consistently last season and the addition of Jordan Davis makes the process of building on that much easier for the Red Raiders after qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs.
Johnny passed for 2,201 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore. Jordan caught three passes for 85 yards and a touchdown before injuring his ankle while making a 33-yard catch at the 1-yard line on the second possession of Central’s first game.
Kohler caught 52 passes for 725 yards and eight touchdowns, and that’s what Jordan will try to make up first.
“To be honest, I think the sky’s the limit for our offense,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “Having Jordan back gives us something we didn’t have after the first seven offensive plays of last year.
“We can throw it up to him, and he’s running better routes now.”
The Red Raiders also have senior Jamar Davis around, and he was able to turn some short catches into big plays last season and had 28 receptions for 393 yards.
That gives Johnny plenty of passing opportunities as long as the offensive line keeps defenders off of him. Senior Alec Morris will key that effort up front.
The Davis brothers, both standout basketball players, are settling back into the sport after a long summer of AAU basketball and missed time during the first week of football practice after getting their wisdom teeth pulled.
But they did get some football work in on their own — as Johnny said, “we can just play in the backyard if we need to” — and even attended a one-day University of Wisconsin football camp.
The camp coincided with a Wisconsin basketball camp that continued the next two days, but the brothers attended both the first day of their arrival to Madison.
“We had football that morning and basketball that night, so we were pretty busy that day,” Jordan said. “(Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst) said he liked the way I play football and the way I run routes, so that was good.
“I was really proud of that.”
While basketball dominates the summer months and includes travel throughout the country, Jordan said he found as much time as possible for football, which he said can be more enjoyable than basketball for him at times.
“I have to find time for it because I enjoy it,” Jordan said. “At the (Wisconsin) football camp, we got to do a combine and a lot of one-one-ones with the top defensive backs in the state.
“I think I got a good feel for what I have to do after going through that.”
While the Red Raiders showed last season that they could score points, the key to taking a step forward this season is on the defensive side of the ball.
Servais said that performance has to get better and is convinced that it will.
“We scored points, but we were allowing 31 or 32 points a game, and it’s hard to win games that way,” Servais said. “Defense has been a point of emphasis for us in the offseason.”
Senior linebackers A.C. Riley and Jacob Servais are the top returning players there after combining for 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and four forced fumbles. Senior defensive back Zach Fellenz is also experienced.
“Our defense has to play better than it did last year without question,” Servais said. “And our offense can’t take any steps backward. We have to be more efficient (on offense), complete the passes that are given to us and take advantage when we have opportunities.”