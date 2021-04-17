High school football roundup: Bangor blows out Riverdale to stay unbeaten

MAUSTON — Senior quarterback Hank Reader threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Bangor High School football team to a 55-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over Riverdale on Friday night.
Reader connected with junior Gunner Ellenberg with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Cardinals (4-0, 4-0) up 6-0. Reader followed with a 22-yard rushing score just a few minutes later to extend that lead to 14-0.
After touchdown runs from senior Owen Johnson and junior Mathieu Oesterle, Reader again found Ellenberg — this time from 26 yards out — to give Bangor a 34-0 lead at the half.
Oesterle finished with 10 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals, who rushed for 246 yards, held the Chieftains to 128 total yards — 82 through the air and 46 on the ground — and had three interceptions.
Cashton 26, New Lisbon 12
NEW LISBON — The Eagles improved to 4-0 both overall and in the conference.
Royall 44, Brookwood 7
WISCONSIN DELLS — A 78-yard rushing touchdown by junior Frank Wildes on the opening possession gave the Falcons (1-3, 1-3) a 7-0 lead, but Brookwood totaled just 78 yards the rest of the game.
The Falcons, who have lost two in a row, had two turnovers and trailed 20-7 at the half.
Nonconference
Central 42, Eau Claire North 21
EAU CLAIRE — The RiverHawks, who improved to 4-0, led 35-7 at the half.
Junior running back Therin Smith had 11 carries for 114 yards, while junior quarterback Mason Herlitzke had two rushing touchdowns.
Arcadia 13, Kewaunee 7
ARCADIA — Kaden Updike helped the Raiders bounce back from last week’s loss at G-E-T by throwing a touchdown pass and returning an interception for a score.
The junior quarterback connected with senior wideout Evan Pauly for a 31-yard touchdown with 3:44 left in the first quarter to give Arcadia (3-1) a 7-0 lead, then returned a pick 96 yards for a touchdown to extend the Raiders’ edge to 13-0 with 8:15 left in the second quarter.
Arcadia finished with 123 rushing yards and 51 passing yards.
The Storm, who were limited to 171 yards of offense, scored late in the fourth quarter but the Raiders held on for the win.