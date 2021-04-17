High school football roundup: Bangor blows out Riverdale to stay unbeaten

MAUSTON — Senior quarterback Hank Reader threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another to lead the Bangor High School football team to a 55-6 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over Riverdale on Friday night.

Reader connected with junior Gunner Ellenberg with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first quarter to put the Cardinals (4-0, 4-0) up 6-0. Reader followed with a 22-yard rushing score just a few minutes later to extend that lead to 14-0.

After touchdown runs from senior Owen Johnson and junior Mathieu Oesterle, Reader again found Ellenberg — this time from 26 yards out — to give Bangor a 34-0 lead at the half.

Oesterle finished with 10 carries for 89 yards and two touchdowns, while Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals, who rushed for 246 yards, held the Chieftains to 128 total yards — 82 through the air and 46 on the ground — and had three interceptions.

Cashton 26, New Lisbon 12

NEW LISBON — The Eagles improved to 4-0 both overall and in the conference.

Royall 44, Brookwood 7