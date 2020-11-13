High school football roundup: Blair-Taylor remains unbeaten with win over C-FC in D6 playoffs

BLAIR -- The Blair-Taylor High School football team kept its unbeaten season going and earned a second WIAA Division 6 playoff game by beating C-FC 37-8 on Friday night.
The Wildcats (7-0) will host Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in a second-round playoff game to close out the season on Thursday.
Senior Matthew Brandenburg carried 18 times for 128 yards and scored four touchdowns for the Wildcats, who beat the Pirates for the second time this season.
Brandenburg scored on runs of 15, 3, 7 and 16 yards as Blair-Taylor shut out the Pirates for three quarters. Senior Brayden Burleson opened the scoring with a 40-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the first quarter. Burleson also intercepted a pass.
Brandenburg has rushed for more than 100 yards in five straight games and takes 779 yards and 12 touchdowns into the season finale.
Quarterback Cain Fremstad was 7-for-12 for 55 yards and two conversion passes, and the Wildcats had four interceptions. Cole Lejcher had two, and Matthew Waldera added one.
Potosi/Cassville 30, De Soto 22
POTOSI, Wis. -- The Pirates scored the last two touchdowns after the Chieftains took a 30-8 lead with 1:54 left in the third quarter.
De Soto (3-1) cut into that deficit on a 43-yard touchdown pass from senior Alex Scoville to junior Aiden Brosinski early in the fourth. Brosinski, who had five catches for 47 yards, caught the ball inside the 35 before reaching the left sideline and cutting back to the middle on the way to the end zone. Cezar Garcia followed that up with a conversion pass to Andrew Thompson.
The Pirates set up their next touchdown on a fourth-down fumble recovery by junior Josh Boardman, who recovered the fumble on an attempt at a fake punt and gave his team a first down at the 18-yard line.
Garcia kept the drive going by converting a fourth-and-1 snap, and tossed the ball to Scoville -- he passed for 59 yards -- on a reverse two snaps later to get the Pirates into the end zone. Garcia was stopped short on a conversion run, and the Chieftains maintained a 30-22 lead with 4:56 left.
The Pirates took possession for the final time with about 2 minutes left in the game but failed to record a first down before Potosi/Cassville ran out the clock.
Senior Jacob Kurszewski gave De Soto its first touchdown by scoring from the 2 in the first half.
Division 4
Prairie du Chien 29, Westby 22
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN -- Senior running back Bradyn Saint rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Blackhawks to victory.
Each team scored on its opening possession before Prairie du Chien took control with a pair of TD runs from Saint in the second quarter to go up 23-8 at half.
Westby quarterback Dillon Ellefson threw his second TD pass of the game in the third quarter, but Prairie du Chien quarterback Maddox Cejka responded with a touchdown pass of his own.
The Norsemen cut into the Blackhawks’ lead early in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Garrett Vatland, but Westby was unable to complete the comeback.
Nekoosa 52, Viroqua 32
NEKOOSA, Wis. -- The Blackhawks scored in every quarter but couldn’t keep up with the Papermakers
Nick Schneider rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Eric Jerdee passed for two touchdowns for Viroqua (1-6), which allowed 351 rushing yards and 436 total yards. Cale Anderson scored twice for the Blackhawks.
Nekoosa scored three of the first four touchdowns and took a 24-6 lead when Ethan Hoogesteeger completed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brett Mickel with 7:05 left in the first half.
Viroqua responded when Jerdee completed a 1-yard scoring pass and two-point conversion pass to Benny Fergot to make it 24-14 with 4:13 on the clock.
Jerdee was 11-for-16 for 110 yards, the two touchdowns and one interception. Anderson added 120 rushing yards and 67 receiving yards.
Cordero Ysquierdo rushed for 186 yards and scored four touchdowns for Nekoosa.
Division 5
Mondovi 34, Onalaska Luther 0
ONALASKA -- The Knights (2-4) allowed 443 rushing yards in being shut out in their final game.
Onalaska Luther had to swap games this week and announced that this would be its final game of the season. Mondovi scored twice in the first quarter and twice again in the third to pull away and win.
Quarterback Dillon Yang rushed for 87 yards and passed for 43 to lead Onalaska Luther, which turned the ball over four times.
Lancaster 42, Melrose-Mindoro 13
LANCASTER — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
