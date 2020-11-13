High school football roundup: Blair-Taylor remains unbeaten with win over C-FC in D6 playoffs

De Soto (3-1) cut into that deficit on a 43-yard touchdown pass from senior Alex Scoville to junior Aiden Brosinski early in the fourth. Brosinski, who had five catches for 47 yards, caught the ball inside the 35 before reaching the left sideline and cutting back to the middle on the way to the end zone. Cezar Garcia followed that up with a conversion pass to Andrew Thompson.

The Pirates set up their next touchdown on a fourth-down fumble recovery by junior Josh Boardman, who recovered the fumble on an attempt at a fake punt and gave his team a first down at the 18-yard line.

Garcia kept the drive going by converting a fourth-and-1 snap, and tossed the ball to Scoville -- he passed for 59 yards -- on a reverse two snaps later to get the Pirates into the end zone. Garcia was stopped short on a conversion run, and the Chieftains maintained a 30-22 lead with 4:56 left.

The Pirates took possession for the final time with about 2 minutes left in the game but failed to record a first down before Potosi/Cassville ran out the clock.

Senior Jacob Kurszewski gave De Soto its first touchdown by scoring from the 2 in the first half.

Division 4