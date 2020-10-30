High school football roundup: Caledonia win streak pushed to 71

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Junior quarterback Eli King passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Caledonia High School football team won its 71st consecutive game on Friday.
The Warriors, ranked first by The Associated Press, reached the end zone on three of their first five possessions to set the tone for a 33-6 win at sixth-ranked Chatfield.
King was 15-for-31 for 237 yards and completed two touchdown passes to senior Isiah Reinhart as Caledonia knocked off Chatfield (3-1) for the 12th time in a row.
The Gophers, who had 227 total yards and turned the ball over three times, scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.
King connected with Reinhart on scoring passes of 11 yards in the second quarter and 22 yards in the third as the Warriors rolled to 350 total yards. King was also Caledonia’s leading rusher with 67 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run on 13 carries.
Austin Klug had six catches for 123 yards and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from King for the first touchdown. Junior defensive end Logan Banse had 10 tackles for the Warriors.
Le Roy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48
LE ROY, Minn. — Issac Heyer rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns and threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Hargrove for the Hurricanes.
Logan Rodriguez added two more touchdowns and gained 99 yards on 14 carries for Houston, which had 484 total yards and allowed 516.
Houston's Caiden Olson added 91 rushing yards and a touchdown, and teammate Jack Chiglo returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
West Salem 35, Nekoosa 6
NEKOOSA, Wis. — Sophomore quarterback Brett McConkey rushed for touchdowns of 67, 24 and 12 yards and completed a touchdown pass to junior Zack Niemeier as the Panthers (3-1) picked up their third win in a row.
McConkey was intercepted twice early, and the Papermakers (1-4) scored the first touchdown before West Salem got going.
McConkey passed for 116 yards and rushed for 127, and sophomore Luke Noal added a touchdown run for the Panthers. Nekoosa had 78 total yards — all on 40 rushing attempts.
Onalaska Luther 6, Hillsboro 0
ONALASKA — The Knights scored in the fourth quarter to shut out the Tigers in a game featuring two struggling offenses.
Quarterback Dillon Yang scored on a 5-yard run to break the scoreless tie. Onalaska Luther (2-2) finished with 75 total yards, while (0-4) Hillsboro had 91.
Tanner Bass carried seven times for 15 yards to lead the Knights’ ground game, while Yang added 13 yards on 11 carries. Yang also passed for 32 yards, hitting Logan Bahr on a 25-yard completion to account for one-third of the team’s offense.
Richland Center 19, Viroqua 6
VIROQUA — Senior running back Nick Schneider rushed for 135 yards and a score on 17 carries, but the Blackhawks had the ball for just 11:33 and ran only 25 plays while losing three fumbles.
Viroqua, which dropped to 1-4, allowed 320 yards and trailed 13-6 at half.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 45, Eleva-Strum 7
BLAIR — Cain Fremstad threw three first-quarter touchdown passes to help the Wildcats stay perfect and improve to 5-0.
Fremstad finished 10-of-22 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns, all to different targets, against just one interception while also rushing for a score.
Matthew Brandenburg had 26 carries for 141 yards and a touchdown for Blair-Taylor, which led 26-0 after the first quarter and 38-7 at half.
Colton Lejcher had three catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, Matthew Waldera had three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown, and Kyle Steien had two catches for 68 yards and a score.
Melrose-Mindoro 28, Augusta 14
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Mustangs (4-1) scored 20 points in the first half on the way to their fourth straight victory.
After Augusta cut Melrose-Mindoro’s lead to 20-14 in the third quarter, the Mustangs responded with a 30-yard touchdown run by senior Jay Arzt late in the fourth quarter. Arzt rushed for 93 yards.
SWC
Lancaster 29, Prairie du Chien 22
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Down by seven with less than four minutes to play, the Blackhawks drove 63 yards in 14 plays but turned the ball over on downs at the Lancaster 7-yard line with 11 seconds left, which effectively ended the game.
Bradyn Saint had 51 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns for Prairie du Chien, which battled back from a 14-6 halftime deficit but dropped its second straight game and fell to 2-3.
The Blackhawks outgained the Flying Arrows (306 to 225) and dominated time of possession (28:22 to 17:43), but Lancaster scored twice in the fourth quarter — including a go-ahead kickoff return — to earn the win.
