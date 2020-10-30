High school football roundup: Caledonia win streak pushed to 71

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Junior quarterback Eli King passed for four touchdowns and rushed for another as the Caledonia High School football team won its 71st consecutive game on Friday.

The Warriors, ranked first by The Associated Press, reached the end zone on three of their first five possessions to set the tone for a 33-6 win at sixth-ranked Chatfield.

King was 15-for-31 for 237 yards and completed two touchdown passes to senior Isiah Reinhart as Caledonia knocked off Chatfield (3-1) for the 12th time in a row.

The Gophers, who had 227 total yards and turned the ball over three times, scored their lone touchdown in the fourth quarter.

King connected with Reinhart on scoring passes of 11 yards in the second quarter and 22 yards in the third as the Warriors rolled to 350 total yards. King was also Caledonia’s leading rusher with 67 yards and a 10-yard touchdown run on 13 carries.

Austin Klug had six catches for 123 yards and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from King for the first touchdown. Junior defensive end Logan Banse had 10 tackles for the Warriors.

Le Roy-Ostrander 62, Houston 48