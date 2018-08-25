High school football roundup: De Soto hammers Blair-Taylor; Melrose-Mindoro prevails

The De Soto High School football team bounced back from losing its first game of the season by beating Blair-Taylor 30-2 in a nonconference game at Logan’s Swanson Field on Saturday.
The Pirates (1-1) scored 24 points in the first quarter and held the Wildcats to 86 total yards and four first downs.
Trevor Rebhahn scored two touchdowns, and Brock Venner rushed for 89 yards to key De Soto’s 190-yard rushing attack. Quarterback Kaden Pedretti also rushed for a touchdown and completed 4 of 7 passes for 70 yards.
The Pirates intercepted three passes, and Cezar Garcia returned his for a touchdown in the first quarter. Riggin Beck and Kyler Kuhnke also picked off passes for De Soto, which had 260 total yards.
Melrose-Mindoro 41, Greenwood 12
GREENWOOD, Wis. — Patrick Corcoran carried three times for 86 yards and a touchdown and added an 86-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Mustangs (1-1).
Melrose-Mindoro's Seth Peterson returned an interception 13 yards for a touchdown, while teammate Brett Gerdes carried nine times for 60 yards in a game where the teams traded kickoff returns for touchdowns to open the game.