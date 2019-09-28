NEKOOSA, Wis. — Opponents are having a tough time challenging the G-E-T High School football team this season.
The Red Hawks aren’t unbeaten, but they are the proud owners of a four-game winning streak after taking care of Nekoosa 52-6 in a South Central Conference game on Friday.
Bryce Burns gained 93 yards and scored two touchdowns on just 10 carries, and Davis Wenthe and Luke Vance each added a scoring run for G-E-T (5-1, 4-0), which has scored 221 points in the past four games.
The Red Hawks scored twice in the first quarter and twice in the second for a 32-6 halftime lead and finished with 331 total yards. Quarterback Sawyer Schmidt completed 3 of 7 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.
The Papermakers drew to within 16-6 late in the first quarter before Nathanniel Schindler scored on a 13-yard run. Schmidt followed that with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Vance, who had one rushing touchdown, the receiving touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 43, Royall 0
ELROY, Wis. — The fourth-ranked Cardinals (6-0, 4-0) withstood a lightning delay and scored all of their points in the first quarter as they shut out Royall (1-5, 1-2) to remain undefeated on the season.
Sophomore Mathieu Osterle led Bangor with 150 rushing yards on seven carries, and senior Carter Horstman had 115 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Horstman got the first score of the game on an 8-yard run and late scored on runs of 10 and 40 yards.
Brookwood 42, New Lisbon 6
ONTARIO — The Falcons led New Lisbon (3-3, 1-2) for the entirety of the game and scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to provide the exclamation point.
Mitch Klinkner got the game started with a 6-yard rushing TD in the first quarter, and quarterback Kaden Brandau extended the lead in the second with an 82-yard run to the end zone. Klinkner added a 2-yard TD run later in the quarter, and Brandau connected a 26-yard pass to Klinkner for the final score of the game.
Brandau finished the game with 77 rushing yards and 59 passing yards. Kinker turned in 127 rushing yards, which was followed by 84 from Dan Peterson. The Falcons (5-1, 3-1) ended things with 419 offensive yards compared to New Lisbon’s 102.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 24, Melrose-Mindoro 3
MELROSE — The first-place Wildcats (5-1, 4-0) met playoff criteria after scoring 21 points in the first half.
Matthew Brandenburg rushed 17 times for 120 yards, and Cain Fremstad passed for 121 yards and three touchdowns for Blair-Taylor, which also received a 29-yard field goal from Rafael DaCosta in the fourth quarter.
Melrose-Mindoro’s points came on a 35-yard field goal from Blake Christianson in the second quarter. That was followed by a 7-yard TD pass from Fremstad to Issac Nerby that gave Blair-Taylor its halftime lead.
The Mustangs lost 36 yards trying to rush the ball and only gained 60 trying to pass it for 24 total yards.
SWAL
Fennimore 7, Onalaska Luther 3
FENNIMORE, Wis. — The Knights (1-5, 0-4) had a field goal in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to keep a lead over Fennimore (2-4, 1-3).
Josiah Larson got Luther on the board with a 23-yard field goal. Erik Rogers finished with 167 rushing yards on 30 carries, which included a long drive of 36 yards. Quarterback Christian Wihlm completed five of 11 passes for 41 yards and one interception.
SWC
Arcadia 50, Dodgeville 8
ARCADIA — The Raiders entered halftime with a comfortable 36-0 halftime lead against Dodgeville (1-5, 1-3).
Nolan Niemierowicz recorded three rushing TDs, and Chase Patzner and Joseph Rivera turned in two apiece for Arcadia. Niemierowicz led Arcadia (4-2, 3-1) with 167 yards to bring his season total to 876. Rivera (122) also topped 100 yards.
Patzner completed 5 of 10 passes for 63 yards. Arcadia finished with a total of 417 offensive yards compared to Dodgeville’s 142.
Prairie du Chien 28, Richland Center 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Dylan Coleman turned four passes into touchdowns for Prairie du Chien (5-1, 3-1) as the Blackhawks blanked the Hornets (0-6, 0-4).
Coleman started the game with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Mason Kramer. The pair connected again in the second quarter on a 40-yard scoring pass. Coleman threw one more touchdown pass to Kramer, a 25-yard throw in the fourth quarter with 42 seconds left in the game.
Coleman completed 13 of 20 passes for 289 yards to bring his season total to 1,025. Kramer caught four passes for 101 yards, and Ben Riter caught six for 117. Traeton Saint (79) led the team’s running game.
River Valley 50, Viroqua 7
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-5, 1-3) scored one touchdown in the fourth quarter to get on the board against River Valley (5-1, 4-0).
Viroqua scored with 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter when Nick Schneider connected a 19-yard pass to Cale Anderson. Drew Fortney had the extra point.
Fortey completed 6 of 8 passes for a total of 38 yards with no interceptions. Schneider led the team in rushing with 89 yards on 17 carries.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka/Seneca 14, De Soto 13 (OT)
DE SOTO — The Pirates (5-1, 4-1) took their first loss of the season in overtime against Wauzeka/Seneca (3-3, 3-1).
Senior Trevor Rebhahn led De Soto with two touchdowns and 23 carries to total 129 yards, bringing his season to 1,083.
Nonconference
Caledonia 24, Rochester Lourdes 7
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Warriors (5-0) scored in all but the third quarter to defeat Rochester Lourdes (1-4) and extend the nation’s longest current winning streak to 59 games.
Noah King got the game started with a 14-yard scoring pass to Eli King, which was shortly followed by a 3-yard pass from the same combination later in the quarter. Eli King returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and found the end zone again in the third thanks to an 11-yard pass from Noah King.
Noah King completed 14 of 24 passes for 163 yards to raise his season total to 902 while adding on 93 rushing yards. The Warriors finished with 315 offensive yards, and Lourdes turned in 242.